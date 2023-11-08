FTN Network’s Aaron Schatz on the 2023 Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Schatz — Chief Analytics Officer at FTN Network and the creator of DVOA, gives his nuanced ice-cold takes on the 2023 Minnesota Vikings!
Topics of conversation include:
- How Aaron Schatz created DVOA.
- The fate of Football Outsiders.
- What makes FTN Network stand out from its competitors?
- How do the 2023 Vikings differ from the 2022 Vikings, from an analytics perspective?
- Are past DVOA metrics still applicable for a Vikings team that is now without Kirk Cousins?
- Will Josh Dobbs improve or regress in the coming weeks?
- Does Kevin O’Connell do a good job of managing the game in terms of balancing his in-game intuition with pre-determined analytics-based decisions?
- Will Brian Flores be unfairly passed up for head coaching jobs because of his ongoing lawsuit against the NFL?
- How Aaron Schatz feels about Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s team-building philosophy, and his “competitive rebuild”.
- Is Kwesi smart or reckless for letting Danielle Hunter and Kirk Cousins play out the final year of their contract(s) without an extension?
- Do the Vikings play better without Justin Jefferson, or is that merely a coincidence that the team is undefeated without him?
- Aaron Schatz’s prediction for the Vikings/Saints game, and his rest-of-the-season outlook for the team.
Be sure to check out FTN Network for affordable, customizable, and highly detailed advanced NFL data for betting, season-long fantasy, and daily fantasy.
