FTN Network’s Aaron Schatz on the 2023 Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Schatz — Chief Analytics Officer at FTN Network and the creator of DVOA, gives his nuanced ice-cold takes on the 2023 Minnesota Vikings!

Topics of conversation include:

How Aaron Schatz created DVOA.

The fate of Football Outsiders.

What makes FTN Network stand out from its competitors?

How do the 2023 Vikings differ from the 2022 Vikings, from an analytics perspective?

Are past DVOA metrics still applicable for a Vikings team that is now without Kirk Cousins?

Will Josh Dobbs improve or regress in the coming weeks?

Does Kevin O’Connell do a good job of managing the game in terms of balancing his in-game intuition with pre-determined analytics-based decisions?

Will Brian Flores be unfairly passed up for head coaching jobs because of his ongoing lawsuit against the NFL?

How Aaron Schatz feels about Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s team-building philosophy, and his “competitive rebuild”.

Is Kwesi smart or reckless for letting Danielle Hunter and Kirk Cousins play out the final year of their contract(s) without an extension?

Do the Vikings play better without Justin Jefferson, or is that merely a coincidence that the team is undefeated without him?

Aaron Schatz’s prediction for the Vikings/Saints game, and his rest-of-the-season outlook for the team.

