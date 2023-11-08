 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Minnesota Vikings v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

FTN Network’s Aaron Schatz on the 2023 Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Schatz — Chief Analytics Officer at FTN Network and the creator of DVOA, gives his nuanced ice-cold takes on the 2023 Minnesota Vikings!

By Tyler Ireland
Topics of conversation include:

  • How Aaron Schatz created DVOA.
  • The fate of Football Outsiders.
  • What makes FTN Network stand out from its competitors?
  • How do the 2023 Vikings differ from the 2022 Vikings, from an analytics perspective?
  • Are past DVOA metrics still applicable for a Vikings team that is now without Kirk Cousins?
  • Will Josh Dobbs improve or regress in the coming weeks?
  • Does Kevin O’Connell do a good job of managing the game in terms of balancing his in-game intuition with pre-determined analytics-based decisions?
  • Will Brian Flores be unfairly passed up for head coaching jobs because of his ongoing lawsuit against the NFL?
  • How Aaron Schatz feels about Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s team-building philosophy, and his “competitive rebuild”.
  • Is Kwesi smart or reckless for letting Danielle Hunter and Kirk Cousins play out the final year of their contract(s) without an extension?
  • Do the Vikings play better without Justin Jefferson, or is that merely a coincidence that the team is undefeated without him?
  • Aaron Schatz’s prediction for the Vikings/Saints game, and his rest-of-the-season outlook for the team.

Be sure to check out FTN Network for affordable, customizable, and highly detailed advanced NFL data for betting, season-long fantasy, and daily fantasy.

