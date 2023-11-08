New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s time to get going with preparations for Week 10 in the National Football League, and the New Orleans Saints and our Minnesota Vikings are no exception. Today, both of those teams released their first injury reports of the week ahead of Sunday’s matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium, so let’s take a look at what both teams are dealing with on the injury front.

New Orleans Saints

Did Not Participate

RB Kendre Miller (ankle)

DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

OLB Demario Davis (knee)

FB Adam Prentice (knee)

LB Ty Summers (hamstring)

The Saints also had offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and the fossilized husk of tight end Jimmy Graham listed as limited, but they were simply getting veteran rest days.

Davis is the only player on the Saints’ injury report at this point that’s listed as a starter by the team, but he’s a pretty important one. He’s already a full participant in practice, though, so I wouldn’t anticipate any questions about his availability.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

QB Jaren Hall (concussion)

DL Dean Lowry (groin)

WR K.J. Osborn (concussion)

Limited Participation

LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle)

OT Christian Darrisaw (groin)

TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs)

WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring)

TE Johnny Mundt (knee)

Full Participation

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

OL Chris Reed (foot)

The Vikings didn’t hold an actual practice today, just a walkthrough, so these are more of an estimation than anything. Both Hall and Osborn are dealing with the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday’s game in Atlanta after big hits. A lot of skill position players banged up for the Vikings as well, and Justin Jefferson’s return to practice. . .such as it was today. . .has him listed as being limited. I’d be surprised if we saw him this week but maybe for next week’s game at Denver.

Those are your initial injury reports for the Saints and the Vikings heading into their Week 10 matchup in Minneapolis. We’ll continue to update these throughout the week and hopefully there will be some positive developments to be seen.