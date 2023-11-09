Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time to get things started in Week 10 in the National Football League, and tonight Thursday Night Football takes us to Soldier Field for a matchup between teams that have a combined three wins this season as the Chicago Bears will play host to the Carolina Panthers.

Our Minnesota Vikings have, of course, already beaten these two teams this season. The Vikings took down the Panthers back in Week 4 by a final score of 21-13 for their first win of the year and defeated the Bears, 19-13, at Soldier Field in Week 6. The Vikings will be seeing the Bears again on Monday Night Football. . .at least as things stand right now. . .in a couple of weeks.

Here are our picks for tonight’s game, powered by the folks from Tallysight. As usual, the lines and numbers might be different based on when each person put their picks into the system. If you want to see the latest, you can always check with our friends from the DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you’re going to fire up Amazon Prime Video to watch this one, you can feel free to hang out here and talk about all of the action (or anything else you’d like to talk about) with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans from all over the country and the world.

Enjoy the game, everyone!