New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports

Thursday’s here, folks, and that means that we’ve got updated injury reports from the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints ahead of Sunday’s matchup in Minneapolis. Let’s see if there are any changes to be had.

New Orleans Saints

Did Not Participate

RB Kendre Miller (ankle)

DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

OLB Demario Davis (knee)

FB Adam Prentice (knee)

LB Ty Summers (hamstring)

No changes for the Saints on Thursday’s injury report. Davis still appears to be on track to play and everyone else on the injury report for New Orleans is a backup so there doesn’t seem to be a lot of potential impact for them.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

QB Jaren Hall (concussion)

Limited Participation

LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle)

OT Christian Darrisaw (groin)

TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs)

WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring)

DL Dean Lowry (groin, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) TE Johnny Mundt (knee)

WR K.J. Osborn (concussion, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

Full Participation

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

OL Chris Reed (foot)

A couple of changes for the Vikings from yesterday, as two of their DNPs from Wednesday were back in a limited capacity on Thursday. I’d be pretty stunned to see Osborn back out on the field for Sunday’s game after the shot he took against Atlanta, but Lowry might be close to returning after missing last week’s game. Hall continues to be in concussion protocol and that means the Vikings are likely going to have to bring Sean Mannion to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game.

Those are the updated injury reports, folks. We’ll have the final reports when they drop tomorrow afternoon.