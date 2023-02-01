Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 February 2023

The Open Thread torch has been passed from one Chris to another. It’s February 1st, which means we’re officially in Super Bowl Season! There’s not a lot of big things happening for the Vikings lately, but we did see two head coaching positions get filled yesterday with the Broncos trading for Sean Payton and the Texans signing DeMeco Ryans. It also just broke this morning that Tom Brady is retiring ‘for good’.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread...
Other interesting Vikings news I’ve found...
- Why the Vikings’ defense could have as many as nine new starters
- Redrafrting the Vikings 2022 draft class
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...