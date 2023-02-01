Tom Brady retires (again)

Tom Brady has never lost a football game that he’s played against the Minnesota Vikings.

And, apparently, he won’t.

On Wednesday, Brady announced his retirement. . .again. . .one year to the day that he announced his previous one. He was persuaded to come back this past season and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a division title in the pillow fight that was the NFC South, but it doesn’t sound like he’s going to going to pull another reversal.

The Vikings had six opportunities to defeat Brady during his storied career and wound up going 0-6 in those games. None of the games were particularly close, with the smallest margin of victory a Brady-led team had in those games being a seven-point win back in 2002 (before Tom Brady was “Tom Brady”). All of the other games between the Vikings and a team quarterbacked by Brady resulted in double-digit losses for the purple

Brady only threw two interceptions in his games against the Vikings. One of them went to Eric Kendricks in the Vikings’ loss at New England in 2018, and the other was snagged by a guy we won’t name (because he’s currently serving a long prison sentence for doing some pretty awful things) in the Vikings’ loss to the Patriots at the Metrodome back in 2006. He threw twelve touchdown passes in those six contests.

If this really is it for Brady, he’ll walk directly into Canton in five years. People can debate his position on the list of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but there’s absolutely no denying that he’s right up towards the top of that list.

So, congratulations. . .again. . .to Tom Brady on his retirement. Unless he doesn’t actually retire again, in which case he can just make up his mind already.