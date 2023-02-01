Justin Jefferson sends Minnesota veteran to the Super Bowl

Much to our chagrin, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings are not heading to Arizona for the Super Bowl this season. However, the NFL’s best wide receiver has helped in sending a deserving individual to the big game.

Jefferson teamed up with USAA and the Jewish War Veterans to send Bruce Legan (and a friend) to this year’s big game. You can see the video of Jefferson presenting Legan with the ridiculously oversized tickets in the tweet above.

I assume the actual tickets are much smaller, anyway.

Mr. Legan’s resume is a pretty impressive one.

Bruce Legan’s military service began in 1975 when he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After basic training and then completing Electricity, Electronics, and Radar School (where he finished with top student honors), he was stationed in Camp Lejeune until 1976 when Vietnam ended, and he was honorably discharged as a Lance Corporal. Following his first stint of military service, Legan turned his focus back to education. He earned a BA in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota, a MA in Mathematics from Oklahoma State University, and a PhD in Mathematics from Kansas State University. In 1987, he reenlisted, this time in the U.S. Army, where he worked as a track vehicle repairman and vehicle dispatcher, based in Kansas. Legan continued his military service until 1995, eventually becoming a heavy equipment operator stationed in Minden, LA, and honorably discharged at the rank of Specialist. After his service, he used his PhD to research and teach Mathematics for 35 years. Legan now resides in St. Paul, MN where he is an active and longstanding member of the Jewish War Veterans, a veteran service organization. Additionally, he proudly honors his military brothers and sisters with his involvement in the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad, where volunteer veterans participate in ceremonies and funerals of fellow veterans who have passed away.

Mr. Legan will be taking his brother, Mark, to the game in a couple of weeks.

It’s always awesome to see stuff like this, and as someone that officially reached “veteran” status himself a few months ago, it hits a little bit differently seeing someone that’s been as devoted as Bruce Legan get an opportunity like this one.

Big respect to Justin Jefferson and USAA for making this happen. Hopefully, the next time they do this, it will be a trip to see the Vikings taking part in the NFL’s championship contest.