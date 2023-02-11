Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 11-12 February 2023

Just about 32 hours until the Super Bowl. I decided to pick the Chiefs but I am not overly confident. I think their path was tougher. I think the Jaguars and Giants might cancel each other out. The 49ers offered no offense due to injury at QB. The Chiefs had to beat a very good Bengals team. They are more battle tested IMHO. I think the Eagles will try and run the ball like they always do and maybe even control the clock. But I am going to roll with Mahomes.

Since our last Open Thread ...

Adam Thielen says he’s working with Vikings on a contract restructure

It is going to be interesting how low they will be able to go on an agreement. Julio Jones signed a one year 6M deal last year. Is that too low? I think that is a good amount and they can leave his 1.5M per game roster bonus amount plus maybe add in some statistical bonuses.

If the Vikings could get him to agree to remove his 2024 season and lower his salary by about 6M then it would essentially signal the last year for him with the team. Instead of saving 6.4M by trading or releasing him (pre June 1st) this year they would save 17.1M in cap space in 2024 while carrying a 4.5M dead money cap hit. The numbers would change if they could only agree to a cut of 4M in salary.

The question I wonder about is does he only think he has one year left and what could he get next year from another team in a new deal vs what could he get this year in a new deal. If he wants to play more than one year then maybe the Vikings give him another 6M in 2024?

I am not a fan of asking players to take pay cuts. I think the team should just move on. It does not end well most of the time as we saw with Anthony Barr. Although, I will say that Thielen was a solid #2 WR statistically last year.

I think that KJ Osborn needs more snaps and targets and he will be entering his final season. If they keep Thielen and he gets more snaps and targets than KJ then Osborn might be inclined to seek out a situation where he gets more opportunities.

Vikings Mock Drafts ...

NFL mock draft: Vikings 7-round 2023 projection replaces three possible cap casualties

https://www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com/teams/2023/minnesota-vikings

YORE MOCK

TRADES

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Danielle Hunter

Received: Round 2 Pick 2, Round 5 Pick 2

...

Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23; Round 3 Pick 24

Received: Round 1 Pick 29; Round 3 Pick 8; Round 5 Pick 12

...

Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns

Sent: Round 2 Pick 2

Received: Round 2 Pick 11; Round 4 Pick 9

...

Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers

Sent: Round 2 Pick 11

Received: Round 2 Pick 14; Round 5 Pick 15

...

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 3 Pick 8

Received: Round 3 Pick 13; Round 6 Pick 7

...

Trade Partner: Philadelphia Eagles

Sent: Round 4 Pick 9; Round 5 Pick 41

Received: Round 3 Pick 32

...

Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Round 5 Pick 24

Received: Round 5 Pick 37; Round 7 Pick 5

...

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 6 Pick 7

Received: Round 6 Pick 14; Round 7 Pick 33

...

29: R1 P29 LB Trenton Simpson - Clemson 6’3” 240

45: R2 P14 EDGE Will McDonald IV - Iowa State 6’3.4” 241

76: R3 P13 C Joe Tippmann - Wisconsin 6’6” 317

95: R3 P32 CB Kyu Blu Kelly - Stanford 6’0” 193

119: R4 P17 WR Dontayvion Wicks - Virginia 6’1.5” 212

138: R5 P2 QB Jaren Hall - BYU 6’0” 211

148: R5 P12 DL Zacch Pickens - South Carolina 6’3.5” 300

151: R5 P15 S Ji’Ayir Brown - Penn State 5’11” 205

173: R5 P37 RB DeWayne McBride - UAB 5’11” 215

191: R6 P14 OT Nick Saldiveri - Old Dominion 6’6” 311

224: R7 P5 CB Darius Rush - South Carolina 6’1.5” 196

252: R7 P33 DL Eku Leota - Auburn 6’3” 255

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: