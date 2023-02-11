SB Nation Reacts Results: Hey, people like the Brian Flores hire!

We have the results of our latest SB Nation Reacts poll regarding our Minnesota Vikings, and the results will come as a surprise to. . .well, pretty much nobody.

Our question this week asked you to grade the hiring of new defensive coordinator Brian Flores to replace Ed Donatell. We’re happy to note that the final numbers are overwhelmingly positive for the newest addition to Kevin O’Connell’s staff.

Of our respondents, 71% of those that voted gave the hiring an “A” grade, with another 23% giving the move a solid “B.” That doesn’t leave a whole lot for the other grades, with 4% giving the Flores hire a “C,” 1% grading the move as a “D,” and enough fans of other NFC North teams cast votes to get “F” up to 1% of the tally as well.

I think a lot of people would have been happy with Ed Donatell being replaced with just about anybody, but the Flores hire really seems to be a home run. He’s been highly thought of around the league, as evidenced by his candidacy for several head coaching jobs and his popularity for other DC positions. It’s going to be interesting to see how he tries to mold Minnesota’s defense in 2023. . .and whether or not he garners more head coaching interest after next season and potentially does a “one-and-done” in Minnesota.

But those are things that can be worried about at another time. For now, the fans of Minnesota are pretty happy with their new defensive coordinator, and hopefully that enthusiasm will prove to be well-founded.