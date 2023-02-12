It’s game day, ladies and gentlemen! The final game of the 2022-23 NFL season is set to kick off in just hours, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will do battle in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII (or 57 for the non-Romans among you).

Even though the Minnesota Vikings aren’t participating in the final game, we want to make sure that all of our purple faithful have the ability to follow along with this one. So, as is our wont, we’re putting all of that information in one place for you to more easily access.

Television Info

This game will be kicking off in the late afternoon, with the game itself slated to begin at 5:30 PM Central time. The game will be shown on FOX affiliates around the country, including KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities. You don’t need a map or anything for this one. . .it’s literally the only game in town.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, this game will be LIVE on the American Forces Network. Kickoff is set for 2330Z on Sunday, which works out to 0030L on Monday morning for everyone in Central Europe, 0230L on Monday morning for those on Arabian Standard Time, and 0830L on Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea. It will also be available on the AFN Now app, which I’ve never actually used and don’t know anything about.

Radio Info

I’m going to go way out on a limb and guess that most of the Vikings Radio Network affiliates are going to be carrying the game. The link goes to the list of those affiliates so you can find one in your area. There are likely also going to be a lot of stations that aren’t on the list that are carrying the game, too. In any event, you should be able to find this one on traditional radio.

If you’ve got satellite radio, you have a number of different options. There’s the national feed from Westwood One that will be available on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Channel 88. You can also find the hometown feeds for both teams, with the Eagles feed on Channel 225 and the Eagles feed on Channel 226. In addition, there’s a Spanish-language broadcast on Channel 227. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Chiefs are on Channel 815, the Eagles are on Channel 825, and the Spanish broadcast is on Channel 964.

Referee Info

The “all-star officiating crew”. . .please try to keep your laughter to a minimum. . .for this game will be led by Carl Cheffers. The Vikings saw Cheffers once this season, as he handled the New Year’s Day game against Green Bay. The Cheffers crew had one Chiefs game this season, that being the Chiefs’ overtime victory over the Houston Texans. They also did one Eagles game, which was their regular-season finale victory over the New York Giants (where the Giants rested almost everybody). Chiefs fans don’t like Cheffers very much, largely because he was also the official in Super Bowl 55 when the Chiefs were penalized 11 times for 120 yards.

Weather Info

Whether the retractable roof in Glendale is open for this one or not, the weather is going to be gorgeous, according to our friends at WeatherNation. Temperatures for this one are going to be in the upper 60s by the time the game kicks off, with winds coming out of the southwest at around 10-15 miles/hour.

Betting Info

According to the folks at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are a 1.5-point favorite in this one, with the over/under currently sitting at 51 points. That’s about where things have been for most of the last couple of weeks, but if you want to check on whether or not there have been any changes, you can check the link there to see if the line has moved.

Streaming Info

With this game being on FOX, you can stream it using Fox Sports Go, though you will need login credentials from your cable, satellite, or streaming provider. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it. No, I don’t care if it is the Super Bowl.

That should be everything you need to follow along with the final game of this NFL season, folks. We’ll be having discussion threads here so that you can hang out with your fellow Vikings fans and talk about the game, the commercials, the halftime show, or whatever else. That will pop up about half an hour before kickoff, and we hope to see you all there!