Well, ladies and gentlemen, this is it. The NFL season that started with Training Camp way back in August comes to a conclusion this evening in Phoenix, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

As you know, we’ve been doing our picks all season long, and we’ve got our picks for tonight’s game as well. Thanks to the folks at Tallysight for giving us the platform for making these picks all season long and putting them in an easily digestible format. As always, our picks are subject to change all the way up to kickoff and the lines might be a bit different based on when each person put their picks into the system. If you want to see whether or not there are any last-minute changes to the lines and numbers, you can always check with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

As you can see, we’ve got five of us that are picking. . .or, at the very least, hoping. . .that the Chiefs will pull out the victory in this one, even though they come in as the underdog. Only Warren is picking the Eagles to bring home the big silver trophy.

We’re pretty well split on the over/under for this one. Ed, Mark, and yours truly are playing the over in this one, while Eric, GA Skol, and Warren are looking for the under to hit.

We want to thank all of you that have followed our picks this year, and we hope that your picks did well, especially if you’re the gambling type.

With that, tell us, Minnesota Vikings fans. . .who’s your pick this evening?