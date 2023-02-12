The State of the O-Line & The Vikings Got Their Man

On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - It took longer than expected, and fans feared the worst as defensive coordinators fell by the wayside, but in the long run, the Minnesota Vikings got their man. Brian Flores gave up waiting for a possible head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals and accepted the defensive coordinator position with your Minnesota Vikings. What will he need to turn the 31st-ranked defense around? We’ll talk about it.

Continuing with our state of the Vikings series, we are looking at the offensive line in today's show. What players will be back and who are the free agents? Can Coach Chris Kuper make the squad better than it was last season? Will the Vikings target any linemen in free agency or the draft?

Finally, on today's show, we’ll talk about the future of Adam Thielen. Will he be a Minnesota Viking for the rest of his life? Will he be cut to save cap space? Will he accept a renegotiated contract? All these are on the table and more with today's show.

Darren and Dave will get into these themes and more on today’s 2OB.

Theme #1: Can Brian Flores turn the Vikings' defense around?

Theme #2: The offensive line

Theme #3: SAdam Thielen’s future – in Minnesota or somewhere else?

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

