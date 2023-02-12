Vikings lose assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson to Houston Texans

A member of the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff will be taking his talents elsewhere starting with the 2023 season.

Jerrod Johnson, the former Texas A&M star who served as the Vikings’ assistant quarterbacks coach under Kevin O’Connell this season, is being hired to be the quarterback coach for the Houston Texans and new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The 34-year-old Johnson served as an offensive quality control assistant for the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons before joining the Vikings this year. Prior to that, he had a playing career that saw him bounce around several football leagues, including the NFL, the UFL, indoor football leagues, and the CFL.

Johnson had also been interviewed for the offensive coordinator position by the Los Angeles Chargers, but that job ultimately went to former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Texans currently hold the #2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are widely expected to take a quarterback early. The management in Houston apparently thinks highly enough of Johnson to trust that valuable asset to his care as they attempt to get their franchise turned around.

Congratulations to Jerrod Johnson on his new job, and the best of luck to him going forward. . .except, of course, for when the Texans play the Vikings.