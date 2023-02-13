Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 13 February 2023

The Chiefs have won the Super Bowl, and with that, the league has officially entered into a months-long darkness and isolation retreat, otherwise know as the offseason. How are we feeling on this fine Monday?
Since Our Last Open Thread...
SB Nation Reacts Results: Hey, people like the Brian Flores hire!
The State of the O-Line & The Vikings Got Their Man
Vikings lose assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson to Houston Texans
2023 NFL Draft: First round order officially set
Other Vikings News...
Monday Morning Mailbag: Fans’ Reactions to Hiring of Brian Flores
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Anderson’s mock draft 2.0
Four Vikings who shouldn’t be handed their starting job in 2023
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...