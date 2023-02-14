The Super Bowl & Officiating

On this The Real Forno Show - The 2022 season is officially over and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35 in one of the best on-field title games in NFL history. The game itself had a lot of storylines throughout and we will discuss them all, especially the fateful holding call at the end of the game.

The game also relates to the Minnesota Vikings in many ways. The NFL is a copycat league and the Vikings can take numerous things from both teams to help them craft a championship blueprint. There are two pieces up on Vikings Wire right now breaking them down for both teams.

We will also discuss the Vikings needing a cornerback and why they don’t need to force one in the first round.

Super Bowl LVII thoughts

Officiating consistency

What can the Vikings learn from the Super Bowl?

The CB conundrum: An argument against cornerback with the first pick

All of that and more on Monday night’s The Real Forno Show! Live at 6 pm central.

