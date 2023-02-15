Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 February 2023

Good morning, and welcome back to the DN. Hopefully today’s open thread will give you what you need today.

Since Our last Open Thread...

The Super Bowl and Officiating

Dalvin Cook undergoes shoulder surgery

Other Vikings News...

Did the trade value for Vikings RB Dalvin Cook just plummet?

A’lique Terry leaves Vikings for job at the University of Oregon

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: