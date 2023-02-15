 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 February 2023

We’ve made it to Wednesday

By Chris_Martens
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Good morning, and welcome back to the DN. Hopefully today’s open thread will give you what you need today.

Since Our last Open Thread...

The Super Bowl and Officiating

Dalvin Cook undergoes shoulder surgery

Other Vikings News...

Did the trade value for Vikings RB Dalvin Cook just plummet?

A’lique Terry leaves Vikings for job at the University of Oregon

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...