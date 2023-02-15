Getting better at getting Quarterbacks

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings have arguably had only one franchise quarterback in their history: Fran Tarkenton.
Why have they struggled so much with the position? From Dennis Green trying to put someone in as the starter to not being able to find a starter for more than six years, it’s been an issue for 42+ years.
In that time, the Vikings haven’t done nearly enough to fix the issue, but they are apparently average in trying to attempt it. What does all this mean?
Total quarterbacks drafted.
- Context to be aware of:
- 28 teams from 1980-1994
- 30 teams from 1995-1998
- 31 teams from 1999-2001
- 32 teams from 2022-present
- 1980-1999: 286
- 2000-2022: 281
Quarterbacks drafted by the Vikings since 1980:
- 1981: Wade Wilson 210th overall-8th round
- 1985: Steve Bono 142nd overall-6th round
- 1987: Brent Pease 295th overall-11th round
- 1992: Brad Johnson 227th overall-9th round
- 1993: Gino Toretta 193rd overall-7th round
- 1995: Chad May 111th overall-5th round
- 1999: Daunte Culpepper 11th overall-1st round
- 2006: Tarvaris Jackson 64th overall-2nd round
- 2007: Tyler Thigpen 217th overall-7th round
- 2010: Joe Webb 199th overall-6th round (drafted as a WR)
- 2008: John David Booty 137th overall-5th round
- 2011: Christian Ponder 12th overall-1st round
- 2014: Teddy Bridgewater 32nd overall-1st round
- 2021: Kellen Mond 66th overall-3rd round
In that time:
- 7 quarterbacks from 1980-1999
- Only one higher than round five
- 2.45% of all quarterbacks
- 6 quarterbacks from 2000-2022
- One was drafted to be a wide receiver in Joe Webb (not included)
- 2.14% of all quarterbacks
- The Vikings haven’t had a franchise quarterback since Fran Tarkenton and have made only 6 meaningful swings to find one
- The Vikings have started 31 different quarterbacks since 1980
- A draft rate of a QB every 3.2 years.
- Only 3 first rounders, 1 second rounder, 1 third rounder
- Highest pick was Daunte Culpepper
