Getting better at getting Quarterbacks

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings have arguably had only one franchise quarterback in their history: Fran Tarkenton.

Why have they struggled so much with the position? From Dennis Green trying to put someone in as the starter to not being able to find a starter for more than six years, it’s been an issue for 42+ years.

In that time, the Vikings haven’t done nearly enough to fix the issue, but they are apparently average in trying to attempt it. What does all this mean?

Total quarterbacks drafted.

Context to be aware of:

28 teams from 1980-1994

30 teams from 1995-1998

31 teams from 1999-2001

32 teams from 2022-present

1980-1999: 286

2000-2022: 281

Quarterbacks drafted by the Vikings since 1980:

1981: Wade Wilson 210th overall-8th round

1985: Steve Bono 142nd overall-6th round

1987: Brent Pease 295th overall-11th round

1992: Brad Johnson 227th overall-9th round

1993: Gino Toretta 193rd overall-7th round

1995: Chad May 111th overall-5th round

1999: Daunte Culpepper 11th overall-1st round

2006: Tarvaris Jackson 64th overall-2nd round

2007: Tyler Thigpen 217th overall-7th round

2010: Joe Webb 199th overall-6th round (drafted as a WR)

2008: John David Booty 137th overall-5th round

2011: Christian Ponder 12th overall-1st round

2014: Teddy Bridgewater 32nd overall-1st round

2021: Kellen Mond 66th overall-3rd round

In that time:

7 quarterbacks from 1980-1999

Only one higher than round five

2.45% of all quarterbacks

6 quarterbacks from 2000-2022

One was drafted to be a wide receiver in Joe Webb (not included)

2.14% of all quarterbacks

The Vikings haven’t had a franchise quarterback since Fran Tarkenton and have made only 6 meaningful swings to find one

The Vikings have started 31 different quarterbacks since 1980

A draft rate of a QB every 3.2 years.

Only 3 first rounders, 1 second rounder, 1 third rounder

Highest pick was Daunte Culpepper

