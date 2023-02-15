 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Getting better at getting Quarterbacks

Tyler takes a look at why the Vikings have a low swing rate at drafting quarterbacks. Should that change?

By Luft Krigare
On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings have arguably had only one franchise quarterback in their history: Fran Tarkenton.

Why have they struggled so much with the position? From Dennis Green trying to put someone in as the starter to not being able to find a starter for more than six years, it’s been an issue for 42+ years.

In that time, the Vikings haven’t done nearly enough to fix the issue, but they are apparently average in trying to attempt it. What does all this mean?

Total quarterbacks drafted.

  • Context to be aware of:
  • 28 teams from 1980-1994
  • 30 teams from 1995-1998
  • 31 teams from 1999-2001
  • 32 teams from 2022-present
  • 1980-1999: 286
  • 2000-2022: 281

Quarterbacks drafted by the Vikings since 1980:

  • 1981: Wade Wilson 210th overall-8th round
  • 1985: Steve Bono 142nd overall-6th round
  • 1987: Brent Pease 295th overall-11th round
  • 1992: Brad Johnson 227th overall-9th round
  • 1993: Gino Toretta 193rd overall-7th round
  • 1995: Chad May 111th overall-5th round
  • 1999: Daunte Culpepper 11th overall-1st round
  • 2006: Tarvaris Jackson 64th overall-2nd round
  • 2007: Tyler Thigpen 217th overall-7th round
  • 2010: Joe Webb 199th overall-6th round (drafted as a WR)
  • 2008: John David Booty 137th overall-5th round
  • 2011: Christian Ponder 12th overall-1st round
  • 2014: Teddy Bridgewater 32nd overall-1st round
  • 2021: Kellen Mond 66th overall-3rd round

In that time:

  • 7 quarterbacks from 1980-1999
  • Only one higher than round five
  • 2.45% of all quarterbacks
  • 6 quarterbacks from 2000-2022
  • One was drafted to be a wide receiver in Joe Webb (not included)
  • 2.14% of all quarterbacks
  • The Vikings haven’t had a franchise quarterback since Fran Tarkenton and have made only 6 meaningful swings to find one
  • The Vikings have started 31 different quarterbacks since 1980
  • A draft rate of a QB every 3.2 years.
  • Only 3 first rounders, 1 second rounder, 1 third rounder
  • Highest pick was Daunte Culpepper

