Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 16 February 2023

The NFL Combine starts on February 27th.
Here is link to the schedule
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/nfl-combine-2023-schedule-dates-for-each-prospects-workouts/
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/nfl-combine-2023-schedule.jpg
Here is a list of players by position
https://www.nfl.com/news/2023-nfl-scouting-combine-invited-prospects-by-position
Only 223 out of 324 combine invites in 2022 were drafted.
Brian Flores says that “gut feeling” led him to Minnesota DC job
Getting better at getting Quarterbacks
YORE MOCK
First some moves ...
Cap Space: ($23,295,007)
Trade Cook: Saves $7,898,727
Trade Z. Smith to Browns for 4.125: $12,156,861
...
Cut Kendricks: Saves $9,500,000
Cut Hicks: Saves $5,000,000
Cut Ham: $3,050,000
Cut Thielen: Saves $6,417,647
Cut Smith: Saves $7,379,999
...
Restructure O’Neill: Saves$6,000,000
...
Extend Hunter 3 yr 69M: Costs ($4,000,000)
Extend Jefferson 4 yr 130M: Costs ($7,000,000)
Extend Shelley 2 yr 6M: Costs ($1,350,000)
Extend DePaola 2 yr 2.875M: Costs ($693,579)
...
Sign Sean Murphy-Bunting 2 yr 10M: Costs ($2,630,000)
Sign A’Shawn Robinson 2 yr 10M: Costs ($2,130,000)
Sign Drue Tranquill 3 yr 18M: Costs ($2,130,000)
Sign Tonga and Brandel to EFRA deals of $940,000
...
Remaining Cap Space: $19,034,648
...
I figure they could bring back Joseph on a one year deal with incentives. Maybe they’ll bring back Mullens, Schlottmann, and Udoh on cheap deals as well.
In this plan, there may not be a need to restructure O’Neill and this plan does not touch Cousins’ deal.
Bunting has experience in the slot, Robinson is cheaper than Tomlinson, and Tranquill could be on the rise.
YORE MOCK
Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns
Sent: Za’Darius Smith
Received: Round 4 Pick 24
...
Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 6 Pick 1, Future Round 5 Pick
...
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 1 Pick 31, Round 3 Pick 32
...
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Future Round 2 Pick
Received: Round 3 Pick 10, Round 6 Pick 24
...
Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers
Sent: Round 3 Pick 32
Received: Round 3 Pick 38, Round 5 Pick 37
...
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Round 6 Pick 1
Received: Round 6 Pick 12, Round 7 Pick 6
...
31: R1 P31 CB Brian Branch - Alabama 6’0” 193
73: R3 P10 QB Hendon Hooker - Tennessee 6’3.5” 208
87: R3 P24 EDGE Mike Morris - Michigan 6’5” 275
101: R3 P38 G Emil Ekiyor Jr. - Alabama 6’2.2” 317
119: R4 P17 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.5” 308
126: R4 P24 LB Ivan Pace Jr. - Cincinnati 5’10.25” 231
160: R5 P24 RB DeWayne McBride - UAB 5’11” 215
173: R5 P37 WR Michael Wilson - Stanford 6’1.5” 216
177: R5 P41 TE Cameron Latu - Alabama 6’4.2” 248
189: R6 P12 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6’2.4” 293
201: R6 P24 WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss 6’1.3” 226
225: R7 P6 OT Tyler Steen - Alabama 6’5.4” 325
