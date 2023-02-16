Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 16 February 2023

The NFL Combine starts on February 27th.

Here is link to the schedule

Here is a list of players by position

Only 223 out of 324 combine invites in 2022 were drafted.

Since our last Open Thread ...

Brian Flores says that “gut feeling” led him to Minnesota DC job

Getting better at getting Quarterbacks

YORE MOCK

First some moves ...

Cap Space: ($23,295,007)

Trade Cook: Saves $7,898,727

Trade Z. Smith to Browns for 4.125: $12,156,861

...

Cut Kendricks: Saves $9,500,000

Cut Hicks: Saves $5,000,000

Cut Ham: $3,050,000

Cut Thielen: Saves $6,417,647

Cut Smith: Saves $7,379,999

...

Restructure O’Neill: Saves$6,000,000

...

Extend Hunter 3 yr 69M: Costs ($4,000,000)

Extend Jefferson 4 yr 130M: Costs ($7,000,000)

Extend Shelley 2 yr 6M: Costs ($1,350,000)

Extend DePaola 2 yr 2.875M: Costs ($693,579)

...

Sign Sean Murphy-Bunting 2 yr 10M: Costs ($2,630,000)

Sign A’Shawn Robinson 2 yr 10M: Costs ($2,130,000)

Sign Drue Tranquill 3 yr 18M: Costs ($2,130,000)

Sign Tonga and Brandel to EFRA deals of $940,000

...

Remaining Cap Space: $19,034,648

...

I figure they could bring back Joseph on a one year deal with incentives. Maybe they’ll bring back Mullens, Schlottmann, and Udoh on cheap deals as well.

In this plan, there may not be a need to restructure O’Neill and this plan does not touch Cousins’ deal.

Bunting has experience in the slot, Robinson is cheaper than Tomlinson, and Tranquill could be on the rise.

YORE MOCK

Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns

Sent: Za’Darius Smith

Received: Round 4 Pick 24

...

Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins

Sent: Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 6 Pick 1, Future Round 5 Pick

...

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 31, Round 3 Pick 32

...

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Future Round 2 Pick

Received: Round 3 Pick 10, Round 6 Pick 24

...

Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Round 3 Pick 32

Received: Round 3 Pick 38, Round 5 Pick 37

...

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 6 Pick 1

Received: Round 6 Pick 12, Round 7 Pick 6

...

31: R1 P31 CB Brian Branch - Alabama 6’0” 193

73: R3 P10 QB Hendon Hooker - Tennessee 6’3.5” 208

87: R3 P24 EDGE Mike Morris - Michigan 6’5” 275

101: R3 P38 G Emil Ekiyor Jr. - Alabama 6’2.2” 317

119: R4 P17 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.5” 308

126: R4 P24 LB Ivan Pace Jr. - Cincinnati 5’10.25” 231

160: R5 P24 RB DeWayne McBride - UAB 5’11” 215

173: R5 P37 WR Michael Wilson - Stanford 6’1.5” 216

177: R5 P41 TE Cameron Latu - Alabama 6’4.2” 248

189: R6 P12 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6’2.4” 293

201: R6 P24 WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss 6’1.3” 226

225: R7 P6 OT Tyler Steen - Alabama 6’5.4” 325

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: