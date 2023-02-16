Cowboys add Sharrif Floyd to coaching staff

A guy that a lot of Minnesota Vikings fans might not have thought of in a while is back in the NFL, this time as a coach.

The Cowboys have hired Sharrif Floyd, a 2013 first round pick of the Vikings, as their assistant DL/defensive quality control coach, per @toddarcher and me.



Floyd played DT at Florida for Dan Quinn and spent time working with the Cowboys staff this past training camp. pic.twitter.com/WPRhb2Np4m — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 17, 2023

Todd Archer and Field Yates of ESPN are reporting that the Dallas Cowboys have hired former Vikings’ defensive lineman Sharrif Floyd as an assistant defensive line coach. Floyd had previously spent time working with the Cowboys’ staff this year in Training Camp.

Floyd was one of the Vikings’ three first-round picks in the 2013 NFL Draft after a great career at the University of Florida. His role with the Vikings steadily increased and he was becoming a very good interior defender until he ran into a very unfortunate situation in 2016.

That season, Floyd played in the team’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans, but was then made inactive for the next twelve games before finally being placed on injured reserve. As it turned out, he had suffered nerve damage as a result of a meniscus surgery he had after that season opener. He never got back onto the field and was placed on the team’s non-football injury list in September of 2017.

After Floyd caught a bad break that ended his playing career, it’s nice to see him back in the league again. Hopefully he’ll carve out a successful career for himself on the coaching side of things.