Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 17 February 2023

Running a little late today. But we are here to please.

The NFL Combine starts on February 27th.

Here is link to the schedule

Here is a list of players by position

Only 223 out of 324 combine invites in 2022 were drafted.

Since our last Open Thread ...

Chris asks Are you excited for spring football?

Matt posted a new Vikings Happy Hour: Cut, Extend, or Trade the Aging Veterans

The Cowboys add Sharrif Floyd to coaching staff

YORE MOCK

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 31; Round 3 Pick 32; Round 6 Pick 20

...

Trade Partner: Tennessee Titans

Sent: Round 1 Pick 31

Received: Round 3 Pick 9; Round 2 Pick 10

...

Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers

Sent: Round 2 Pick 10

Received: Round 2 Pick 14; Round 5 Pick 15

...

Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Round 3 Pick 32

Received: Round 3 Pick 38; Round 5 Pick 37

...

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 5 Pick 37

Received: Round 6 Pick 12; Round 7 Pick 6

...

45: R2 P14 DL Mazi Smith - Michigan 6030 337

72: R3 P9 QB Hendon Hooker - Tennessee 6035 208

87: R3 P24 C Luke Wypler - Ohio State 6030 300

101: R3 P38 LB Daiyan Henley - Washington St 6007 230

119: R4 P17 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU 5075 175

151: R5 P15 RB DeWayne McBride - UAB 5110 215

160: R5 P24 WR Michael Wilson - Stanford 6015 216

177: R5 P41 EDGE Dylan Horton - TCU 6036 265

189: R6 P12 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6024 293

197: R6 P20 OT Tyler Steen - Alabama 6054 325

225: R7 P6 S A.J. Finley - Ole Miss 6021 202

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: