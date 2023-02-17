Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 17 February 2023

Running a little late today. But we are here to please.
The NFL Combine starts on February 27th.
Here is link to the schedule
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/nfl-combine-2023-schedule-dates-for-each-prospects-workouts/
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/nfl-combine-2023-schedule.jpg
Here is a list of players by position
https://www.nfl.com/news/2023-nfl-scouting-combine-invited-prospects-by-position
Only 223 out of 324 combine invites in 2022 were drafted.
Since our last Open Thread ...
Chris asks Are you excited for spring football?
Matt posted a new Vikings Happy Hour: Cut, Extend, or Trade the Aging Veterans
The Cowboys add Sharrif Floyd to coaching staff
YORE MOCK
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 1 Pick 31; Round 3 Pick 32; Round 6 Pick 20
...
Trade Partner: Tennessee Titans
Sent: Round 1 Pick 31
Received: Round 3 Pick 9; Round 2 Pick 10
...
Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers
Sent: Round 2 Pick 10
Received: Round 2 Pick 14; Round 5 Pick 15
...
Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers
Sent: Round 3 Pick 32
Received: Round 3 Pick 38; Round 5 Pick 37
...
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Round 5 Pick 37
Received: Round 6 Pick 12; Round 7 Pick 6
...
45: R2 P14 DL Mazi Smith - Michigan 6030 337
72: R3 P9 QB Hendon Hooker - Tennessee 6035 208
87: R3 P24 C Luke Wypler - Ohio State 6030 300
101: R3 P38 LB Daiyan Henley - Washington St 6007 230
119: R4 P17 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU 5075 175
151: R5 P15 RB DeWayne McBride - UAB 5110 215
160: R5 P24 WR Michael Wilson - Stanford 6015 216
177: R5 P41 EDGE Dylan Horton - TCU 6036 265
189: R6 P12 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6024 293
197: R6 P20 OT Tyler Steen - Alabama 6054 325
225: R7 P6 S A.J. Finley - Ole Miss 6021 202
