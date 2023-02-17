 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 17 February 2023

Happy Friday!

By MarkSP18
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Running a little late today. But we are here to please.

The NFL Combine starts on February 27th.

Only 223 out of 324 combine invites in 2022 were drafted.

YORE MOCK

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 1 Pick 31; Round 3 Pick 32; Round 6 Pick 20
...
Trade Partner: Tennessee Titans
Sent: Round 1 Pick 31
Received: Round 3 Pick 9; Round 2 Pick 10
...
Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers
Sent: Round 2 Pick 10
Received: Round 2 Pick 14; Round 5 Pick 15
...
Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers
Sent: Round 3 Pick 32
Received: Round 3 Pick 38; Round 5 Pick 37
...
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Round 5 Pick 37
Received: Round 6 Pick 12; Round 7 Pick 6
...

45: R2 P14 DL Mazi Smith - Michigan 6030 337

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NOV 19 Illinois at Michigan Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

72: R3 P9 QB Hendon Hooker - Tennessee 6035 208

Tennessee v Georgia Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

87: R3 P24 C Luke Wypler - Ohio State 6030 300

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NOV 26 Michigan at Ohio State Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

101: R3 P38 LB Daiyan Henley - Washington St 6007 230

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

119: R4 P17 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU 5075 175

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Texas Tech at TCU Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

151: R5 P15 RB DeWayne McBride - UAB 5110 215

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - UAB v Brigham Young Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

160: R5 P24 WR Michael Wilson - Stanford 6015 216

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 01 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice

177: R5 P41 EDGE Dylan Horton - TCU 6036 265

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 12 Championship - TCU vs Kansas State Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

189: R6 P12 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6024 293

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Kansas at Texas Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

197: R6 P20 OT Tyler Steen - Alabama 6054 325

Alabama v Ole Miss Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

225: R7 P6 S A.J. Finley - Ole Miss 6021 202

Kentucky v Ole Miss Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

