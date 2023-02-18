Vikings lose another coach as Ben Kotwica joins Denver Broncos

Another member of the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff is moving on to a new opportunity.

According to our friends at Mile High Report, the Denver Broncos have hired Ben Kotwica to be their new special teams coordinator. Kotwica was Matt Daniels’ primary assistant on special teams this past season and is now getting an opportunity to be the top guy on the staff of noted jerk Sean Payton.

Kotwica had been out of coaching for a year and a half before Kevin O’Connell brought him on to his staff for the 2022 season. Prior to that, Kotwica had stops with the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.

Kotwica was also the Vikings’ nominee for the USAA Salute to Service Award this past season, having graduated from West Point and spending eight years in the Army prior to embarking on his NFL coaching career.

Coach Kotwica is the second member of the Vikings’ coaching staff to leave this offseason, following Jerrod Johnson being hired by the Houston Texans to be their new quarterbacks coach.

Congratulations to Ben Kotwica on his new job, and the best of luck to him going forward. . .except, of course, for when the Vikings play the Broncos (and they will meet in Denver in 2023).