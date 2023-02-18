 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18,19 February 2023

Feelin Funky!

By MarkSP18
/ new
Georgia Tech v Florida State Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The weekend is here and hopefully everyone is enjoying themselves or have plans to!

The NFL Combine starts on February 27th.

Here is link to the schedule

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/nfl-combine-2023-schedule-dates-for-each-prospects-workouts/
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/nfl-combine-2023-schedule.jpg

Here is a list of players by position

https://www.nfl.com/news/2023-nfl-scouting-combine-invited-prospects-by-position

Only 223 out of 324 combine invites in 2022 were drafted.

Since our last Open Thread ...

Vikings re-sign two exclusive rights free agents

Za’Darius Smith puts his Minnesota house up for sale

Source: The Eagles’ and Vikings’ trade conditions for Jalen Reagor

The statistical benchmarks are now known. Per a source, the fifth-round pick will become a fourth-round pick if Reagor achieves any of the following benchmarks either in 2022 or 2023:
40 receptions
500 receiving yards
5 touchdowns
In 2022, Reagor had 8 catches for 104 yards and 1 TD, so he did not reach any of those benchmarks.

YORE MOCK

First some moves ...
Cap Space: ($23,674,174)
Trade Cook: Saves $5,898,727
Trade Z. Smith to Browns for 4.125: Saves $12,156,861

.

Cut Kendricks: Saves $9,500,000
Cut Ham: Saves $3,050,000
Cut Reed: Saves $2,500,000
Cut Thielen: Saves $6,417,647
Cut Smith: Saves $7,379,999

.

Restructure O’Neill: Saves $6,000,000

.

Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M: Saves $5,000,000
Extend Hunter 4 yr 88M: Costs ($5,000,000)
Extend Jefferson 4 yr 130M: Costs ($7,000,000)
Extend Shelley 2 yr 6M: Costs ($1,350,000)
Extend DePaola 2 yr 2.875M: Costs ($693,579)
Extend Schlottmann 2 yr 2.875M: Costs (545K)

.

Sign CB Byron Murphy 3 yr 25,5M: Costs ($2,630,000)
Sign LB Azeez Al-Shaair 2 yr 9M: Costs ($2,130,000)
Remaining Cap Space: $15,204,648
2024 Cap Space: $94,419,562

.

In this plan, they could release Hicks before the season and save 5M but that is kind of cheesy to do to the man. Also, I think they should sign Tomlinson which is not in this plan but his 7.5M cap hit (dead money) is included. And, of course, this plan does not touch Cousins’ deal.

Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns
Sent: Za’Darius Smith
Received: Round 4 Pick 24
...
Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 5 Pick 3
...
Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 1 Pick 26; Round 4 Pick 27
...
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 3 Pick 24
Received: Round 3 Pick 32, Round 4 Pick 32
...
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 4 Pick 32
Received: Round 5 Pick 7, Round 6 Pick 27
...
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 5 Pick 41
Received: Round 6 Pick 11, Round 7 Pick 20
...

26: R1 P26 DL Keion White - Georgia Tech 6’4.6 286

95: R3 P32 S Sydney Brown - Illinois 5’10” 213

119: R4 P17 QB Jake Haener - Fresno State 6’0” 208

126: R4 P24 RB Kenny McIntosh - Georgia 5’11.7” 210

129: R4 P27 LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas 6’2.3 220

139: R5 P3 G Atonio Mafi - UCLA 6’2.6 338

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 USC at UCLA Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

143: R5 P7 C Juice Scruggs - Penn State 6’2.6” 308

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Maryland at Penn State Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

160: R5 P24 CB Jakorian Bennett - Maryland 5’10.3 193

188: R6 P11 WR Andrei Iosivas - Princeton 6’2.7” 212

204: R6 P27 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6’2.4” 293

NCAA Football: Texas at Oklahoma Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

239: R7 P20 DL Brodric Martin - Western Kentucky 6’4.5” 337

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - Western Kentucky v Appalachian State Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

Poll

What should the team do with Adam Thielen?

view results
  • 6%
    Restructure by pushing money to future years?
    (7 votes)
  • 62%
    Negotiate a reduction in salary (6-8M)?
    (64 votes)
  • 31%
    Attempt to trade or release?
    (32 votes)
103 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What should the team do with Harrison Smith?

view results
  • 10%
    Restructure by pushing money to future years?
    (11 votes)
  • 68%
    Negotiate a reduction in salary (8-10M)?
    (71 votes)
  • 20%
    Attempt to trade or release?
    (21 votes)
103 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What should the team do with Za’Darius Smith?

view results
  • 10%
    Restructure by pushing money into future years?
    (11 votes)
  • 36%
    Negotiate a short extension to lower 2023 & 2024 cap hits?
    (39 votes)
  • 52%
    Attempt to trade or release?
    (56 votes)
106 votes total Vote Now

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...