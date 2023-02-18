Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18,19 February 2023

The weekend is here and hopefully everyone is enjoying themselves or have plans to!
The NFL Combine starts on February 27th.
Here is link to the schedule
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/nfl-combine-2023-schedule-dates-for-each-prospects-workouts/
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/nfl-combine-2023-schedule.jpg
Here is a list of players by position
https://www.nfl.com/news/2023-nfl-scouting-combine-invited-prospects-by-position
Only 223 out of 324 combine invites in 2022 were drafted.
Since our last Open Thread ...
Vikings re-sign two exclusive rights free agents
Za’Darius Smith puts his Minnesota house up for sale
Source: The Eagles’ and Vikings’ trade conditions for Jalen Reagor
The statistical benchmarks are now known. Per a source, the fifth-round pick will become a fourth-round pick if Reagor achieves any of the following benchmarks either in 2022 or 2023:
40 receptions
500 receiving yards
5 touchdowns
In 2022, Reagor had 8 catches for 104 yards and 1 TD, so he did not reach any of those benchmarks.
YORE MOCK
First some moves ...
Cap Space: ($23,674,174)
Trade Cook: Saves $5,898,727
Trade Z. Smith to Browns for 4.125: Saves $12,156,861
.
Cut Kendricks: Saves $9,500,000
Cut Ham: Saves $3,050,000
Cut Reed: Saves $2,500,000
Cut Thielen: Saves $6,417,647
Cut Smith: Saves $7,379,999
.
Restructure O’Neill: Saves $6,000,000
.
Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M: Saves $5,000,000
Extend Hunter 4 yr 88M: Costs ($5,000,000)
Extend Jefferson 4 yr 130M: Costs ($7,000,000)
Extend Shelley 2 yr 6M: Costs ($1,350,000)
Extend DePaola 2 yr 2.875M: Costs ($693,579)
Extend Schlottmann 2 yr 2.875M: Costs (545K)
.
Sign CB Byron Murphy 3 yr 25,5M: Costs ($2,630,000)
Sign LB Azeez Al-Shaair 2 yr 9M: Costs ($2,130,000)
Remaining Cap Space: $15,204,648
2024 Cap Space: $94,419,562
.
In this plan, they could release Hicks before the season and save 5M but that is kind of cheesy to do to the man. Also, I think they should sign Tomlinson which is not in this plan but his 7.5M cap hit (dead money) is included. And, of course, this plan does not touch Cousins’ deal.
Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns
Sent: Za’Darius Smith
Received: Round 4 Pick 24
...
Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 5 Pick 3
...
Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 1 Pick 26; Round 4 Pick 27
...
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 3 Pick 24
Received: Round 3 Pick 32, Round 4 Pick 32
...
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 4 Pick 32
Received: Round 5 Pick 7, Round 6 Pick 27
...
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 5 Pick 41
Received: Round 6 Pick 11, Round 7 Pick 20
...
26: R1 P26 DL Keion White - Georgia Tech 6’4.6 286
95: R3 P32 S Sydney Brown - Illinois 5’10” 213
119: R4 P17 QB Jake Haener - Fresno State 6’0” 208
126: R4 P24 RB Kenny McIntosh - Georgia 5’11.7” 210
129: R4 P27 LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas 6’2.3 220
139: R5 P3 G Atonio Mafi - UCLA 6’2.6 338
143: R5 P7 C Juice Scruggs - Penn State 6’2.6” 308
160: R5 P24 CB Jakorian Bennett - Maryland 5’10.3 193
188: R6 P11 WR Andrei Iosivas - Princeton 6’2.7” 212
204: R6 P27 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6’2.4” 293
239: R7 P20 DL Brodric Martin - Western Kentucky 6’4.5” 337
Poll
What should the team do with Adam Thielen?
-
6%
Restructure by pushing money to future years?
-
62%
Negotiate a reduction in salary (6-8M)?
-
31%
Attempt to trade or release?
Poll
What should the team do with Harrison Smith?
-
10%
Restructure by pushing money to future years?
-
68%
Negotiate a reduction in salary (8-10M)?
-
20%
Attempt to trade or release?
Poll
What should the team do with Za’Darius Smith?
-
10%
Restructure by pushing money into future years?
-
36%
Negotiate a short extension to lower 2023 & 2024 cap hits?
-
52%
Attempt to trade or release?
