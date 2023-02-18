Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18,19 February 2023

The weekend is here and hopefully everyone is enjoying themselves or have plans to!

The NFL Combine starts on February 27th.

Here is link to the schedule

Here is a list of players by position

Only 223 out of 324 combine invites in 2022 were drafted.

Since our last Open Thread ...

Vikings re-sign two exclusive rights free agents

Za’Darius Smith puts his Minnesota house up for sale

Source: The Eagles’ and Vikings’ trade conditions for Jalen Reagor

The statistical benchmarks are now known. Per a source, the fifth-round pick will become a fourth-round pick if Reagor achieves any of the following benchmarks either in 2022 or 2023:

40 receptions

500 receiving yards

5 touchdowns

In 2022, Reagor had 8 catches for 104 yards and 1 TD, so he did not reach any of those benchmarks.

YORE MOCK

First some moves ...

Cap Space: ($23,674,174)

Trade Cook: Saves $5,898,727

Trade Z. Smith to Browns for 4.125: Saves $12,156,861

.

Cut Kendricks: Saves $9,500,000

Cut Ham: Saves $3,050,000

Cut Reed: Saves $2,500,000

Cut Thielen: Saves $6,417,647

Cut Smith: Saves $7,379,999

.

Restructure O’Neill: Saves $6,000,000

.

Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M: Saves $5,000,000

Extend Hunter 4 yr 88M: Costs ($5,000,000)

Extend Jefferson 4 yr 130M: Costs ($7,000,000)

Extend Shelley 2 yr 6M: Costs ($1,350,000)

Extend DePaola 2 yr 2.875M: Costs ($693,579)

Extend Schlottmann 2 yr 2.875M: Costs (545K)

.

Sign CB Byron Murphy 3 yr 25,5M: Costs ($2,630,000)

Sign LB Azeez Al-Shaair 2 yr 9M: Costs ($2,130,000)

Remaining Cap Space: $15,204,648

2024 Cap Space: $94,419,562

.

In this plan, they could release Hicks before the season and save 5M but that is kind of cheesy to do to the man. Also, I think they should sign Tomlinson which is not in this plan but his 7.5M cap hit (dead money) is included. And, of course, this plan does not touch Cousins’ deal.

Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns

Sent: Za’Darius Smith

Received: Round 4 Pick 24

...

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 5 Pick 3

...

Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 26; Round 4 Pick 27

...

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 3 Pick 24

Received: Round 3 Pick 32, Round 4 Pick 32

...

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 4 Pick 32

Received: Round 5 Pick 7, Round 6 Pick 27

...

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 5 Pick 41

Received: Round 6 Pick 11, Round 7 Pick 20

...

26: R1 P26 DL Keion White - Georgia Tech 6’4.6 286

95: R3 P32 S Sydney Brown - Illinois 5’10” 213

119: R4 P17 QB Jake Haener - Fresno State 6’0” 208

126: R4 P24 RB Kenny McIntosh - Georgia 5’11.7” 210

129: R4 P27 LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas 6’2.3 220

139: R5 P3 G Atonio Mafi - UCLA 6’2.6 338

143: R5 P7 C Juice Scruggs - Penn State 6’2.6” 308

160: R5 P24 CB Jakorian Bennett - Maryland 5’10.3 193

188: R6 P11 WR Andrei Iosivas - Princeton 6’2.7” 212

204: R6 P27 DL Moro Ojomo - Texas 6’2.4” 293

239: R7 P20 DL Brodric Martin - Western Kentucky 6’4.5” 337

