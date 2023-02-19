On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - Can Brian Flores Fix The Vikings Defense? The Minnesota Vikings had their introductory press conference where Kevin O’Connell introduced his new defensive coordinator, Brian Flores. What were your first impressions coming from the press conference?

Today we’re going to get into three themes as usual. One of those first impressions of Brian Flores. Did you like that he’s going to be “aggressive”, but “not reckless”? Did you see the chemistry between him and KOC? What sort of defense he’ll run? He did come out and say it depends on our opponent. Yes, he confirmed 3-4 is the base defense, but the answer shows he’ll adapt to what is best to get the job done, and for the Vikings to win. That has to be music to all of our ears.

We’ll continue with our State of the Vikings series this week looking at the tight ends. The room is small and has only three under contract with TJ Hockenson leading the way. Who will be next? Will Hockenson get an extension? How does that all figure into the big picture? Cap space and planning for Justin Jefferson all play into figuring that out.

And we are going to wrap up with some quick hitters. Za’Darius Smith, getting his house ready to put on the market? A couple of guys sign, Blake Brandel and Khyiris Tonga. Then look at what Sharrif Floyd is up to nowadays.

Darren and Dave will get into these themes and more on today’s 2OB.

Theme #1: Brian Flores and first impressions

Theme #2: State of the Vikings - Tight Ends

Theme #3: Quick Hitters - Za’Darius Smith, Blake Brandel, Khyiris Tonga, & Sharrif Floyd

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!!