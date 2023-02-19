Former Viking scores first touchdown in XFL v3.0

The third incarnation of the XFL officially kicked off yesterday, and a former member of the Minnesota Vikings was the first player to find the end zone.

Wide receiver Jeff Badet, who I believe has been a part of pretty much every spring football league over the last four or five years, scored the first touchdown of the XFL season for the Vegas Vipers, hauling in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Luis Perez.

Badet plays for the Vegas Vipers, who got out to a 14-3 halftime lead over the Arlington Renegades but wound up on the losing end of things by a final score of 22-20.

Badet signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after a college career that saw him suit up for both Kentucky and Oklahoma. He spent the 2018 season on the practice squad for the purple and wound up back with the team for Training Camp in 2019, but was cut before the start of the season. After the 2018 season, Badet also competed in the ill-fated “40 Yards of Gold” competition that was supposed to crown the NFL’s fastest man but wound up being a bit of a disaster.

He got back into the NFL in 2020 with Washington, being elevated to the main roster for three games but not recording any statistics.

There are a few other former Vikings around the new XFL. We will likely get to some of them later on here with the spring football league officially getting their season started.