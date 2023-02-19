Another coach departs from the Vikings staff

With Brian Flores now officially in the chair as the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator, there are changes being made to the staff, starting with the departure of one of last year’s position coaches.

Per numerous sources, including Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, linebackers coach Greg Manusky is leaving the staff.

Manusky, who played linebacker for the Vikings from 1991 to 1993, has been in the coaching ranks since 2001, but was only with the Vikings for one season.

With Flores in charge of the defense and wanting to build his own staff, it will be interesting to see how much turnover there is from last year. Given that the Vikings’ defense didn’t exactly cover itself in glory for much of the 2022 season, and given that Flores has promised to be much more aggressive on defense, it wouldn’t seem that a lot of the current staff fits in with that. If Flores is to be successful, he’s likely going to want to bring in the sort of coaches that he’s comfortable with.

The Scouting Combine is rapidly approaching, and with that in mind I would expect any turnover on the Vikings’ coaching staff to happen in the next week or so in order to get everyone on the same page. As these changes come down, we will bring them to you here.