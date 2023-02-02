Kirk Cousins finds the perfect receiver

Kirk Cousins has been the quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings for five seasons, and though he’s had some very good wide receivers during his time in purple like Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, and Adam Thielen, he’s never gotten an opportunity to throw to the perfect receiver.

Until now.

Many of you will not understand this.



But some will. And I love you. pic.twitter.com/Apf8CqH0K0 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) February 2, 2023

Cousins got the opportunity to throw to Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network this week, and Brandt wasn’t just good. . .he was perfect.

If this looks familiar to you. . .and, hopefully, it does. . .it’s probably because it’s a tribute to this classic piece from the 80s with Vikings legend Steve Jordan and Robbinsdale native Curt Hennig, who most of us know as “Mr. Perfect.”

(They even got the time almost the same. . .one second difference.)

Brandt has made no secret that he’s one of, like, three people in the media that don’t think Kirk Cousins is awful, and seeing him recreate this classic with QB1 is pretty awesome. As a longtime fan of both the Vikings and professional wrestling, I enjoyed the heck out of this.

Thanks to Kyle Brandt and Kirk Cousins for giving us a pretty entertaining piece to get our offseason underway. As a matter of fact, that wasn’t just pretty entertaining.

That. . .was perfect.