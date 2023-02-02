Vote for Justin Jefferson in the Pro Bowl Games Best Catch competition

The first night of the Pro Bowl games is in the books, and Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson needs your help to win the “Best Catch” competition in the inaugural event.

Here’s the video of Jefferson’s entry into the competition, as he catches a pass off of the Eiffel Tower from former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart.

It did take him three attempts, but Jefferson finally got the catch made. Stranger still, after the video was released, Jaire Alexander came out and declared that he single-handedly caused the first two incompletions.

There are some other entries in the competition out there, and Luke Braun has them in his thread that contains the Jefferson catch above. I’m not here to hype them up.

If you’d like to vote for Justin Jefferson, you can do so in a couple of different ways. You can vote right here if you’re on the Twitter machine.

VOTE for who had the #BestCatch in the NFC #ProBowlGames competition! — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2023

Or you can get on that same Twitter machine and use the hashtag #BestCatch and Jefferson’s Twitter handle (@JJettas2) or his first and last name to cast your vote for him.

Voting is open until 11:59 PM Eastern time on Friday, so go over and cast your vote now!