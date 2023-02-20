Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 February 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
Can Brian Flores Fix The Vikings Defense?
Former Viking scores first touchdown in XFL v3.0
Another coach departs from the Vikings staff
Football Outsiders has Vikings addressing offensive line in new mock draft
Using Clustering in Evaluating WRs: The Potential Future of Scouting
Other Vikings News...
Brian Flores lists 3 young Vikings players he’s fired up to help develop
Is there merit in a Justin Jefferson trade?
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...