Vikings Happy Hour: Impending Free Agents Re-Sign or Let Walk

Vikings’ Impending Free Agents: Re-sign or Let Walk

You won’t want to miss this episode of Vikings Happy Hour! Our crew takes a deep dive into the team’s impending free agents, analyzing who should be re-signed and who the team should let walk.

Patrick Peterson

Alexander Mattison

Dalvin Tomlinson

Duke Shelley

Garrett Bradbury

and MORE!

Our crew breaks down each player’s contributions to the team and their potential value in the future. Whether you’re a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan or just looking to stay on top of the latest developments in Vikings nation, this episode is a must-watch. So tune in now to Vikings Happy Hour and join the conversation today!

Enjoy the show and SKOL! Grab your delicious Lake Monster beer and enjoy the show. When it’s over, remember to shop and order your own incredible custom pieces of wood art.

Make sure that you use That’s Bad Ass Wood Art’s promo code CTPocket for 20% off any one item! Enjoy the show and SKOL! Fan with us!

The regulars: Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8), Ryan Ortega (@sportsguyry), and Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85), Tyler Forness (@TheRealFornoare) enjoying another Lake Monster Brew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket and the show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.