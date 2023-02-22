Vikings Happy Hour: Should the Vikings sign Robert Woods

Should the Minnesota Vikings sign Robert Woods?

In this episode, we’ll be diving deep into the recent release of wide receiver Robert Woods, and whether or not the Minnesota Vikings should sign him. Our crew will provide insights into Woods’ performance on the field, his potential impact on the Vikings’ offense, and the financial implications of bringing him onto the team.

Don’t miss out on this must-listen episode of “Vikings Happy Hour”! Tune in now to get the inside scoop on one of the hottest topics in the world of football.

