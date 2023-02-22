Kirk Cousins to be featured in upcoming Netflix documentary series

Fans of the Minnesota Vikings are soon going to have an opportunity to get up close and personal with QB1.

Kirk Cousins will be one of three quarterbacks featured in an upcoming Netflix documentary series named. . .strangely enough. . .Quarterback. The other two quarterbacks featured will be Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons and some guy named Patrick Mahomes who you probably haven’t even heard of until right now.

(Hope the sarcasm came through okay there.)

The series will follow Cousins, Mahomes, and Mariota not only everywhere on the field, but into their lives away from the field at home. The three quarterbacks were mic’d up for every game this season, and there will be plenty of that included in the documentary.

Per the NFL dot com story on the series:

For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season. The upcoming show will feature behind-the-scenes access to some of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.

The article doesn’t give any indication as to how many episodes the series will have or exactly when it will begin, just giving “Summer 2023” as the date that it will be premiering. My guess is that it will be right around the time that Training Camp starts in order to get folks prepped for the 2023 season. Not that people need a whole lot more prep to get excited for an NFL season, but I think it will coincide with the start of camp somehow.

This sounds like it will be a pretty interesting look at the lives of these three players, though I’m going to go way out on a limb and guess that it’s going to be pretty Mahomes-centric (and with good reason). Cousins had a pretty interesting 2022 season, including the biggest comeback in NFL history and eight game-winning drives, so there would be plenty to go on with him when his parts of the series come out.

When there’s more word on when Quarterback will be available to stream into your home, we’ll bring that news to you.