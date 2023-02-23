ESPN has Vikings focusing on cornerback in free agency

We are just a few weeks away from the start of free agency in the National Football League, and while we don’t know just how much the Minnesota Vikings will be participating. . .and we won’t until they address some salary cap issues. . .one expert has them addressing a very significant need in free agency.

Behind the great E$PN paywall, Matt Bowen has projected landing spots for the top 50 free agents in the league, and has the Vikings focusing on the cornerback position. Specifically, Bowen has them inking Byron Murphy Jr. to a deal.

Here’s what Bowen has to say about the fit between Murphy and the Vikings.

The Vikings would have to make some moves to create more money on the salary cap, but there is a real need for coverage corners in Minnesota to fit the scheme of new defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Only Detroit and Chicago allowed more yards per pass attempt than the Vikes last season (7.3). Murphy’s production took a hit this season — four pass breakups — but he did record four interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 2021. And he has the man-coverage traits to play inside or outside the numbers.

Murphy check in at #38 on Bowen’s list of the top 50 free agents, and the fifth-highest-rated corner available in free agency this season.

It could very easily be that the Vikings do address the cornerback position in free agency. I know it’s going to be a very popular position to be mocked to them during mock draft season, but if Patrick Peterson doesn’t come back the Vikings’ cornerback group is going to be incredibly young. The rest of the corners are Cameron Dantzler, Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, and (presumably) Duke Shelly. I’m guessing the Vikings would like some sort of veteran presence to help guide the youngsters along a bit, and Murphy could end up filling that role in Peterson’s absence.

Do you think the Vikings are going to address the cornerback position in free agency, folks?