Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 February 2023

Hey, everyone! I’ve sort of stepped away from the Open Threads recently, but today’s is now officially here! Unfortunately, I don’t have access to YouTube at the moment so this one’s going to be a bit abbreviated.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Vikings Happy Hour is taking a look at which players our Minnesota Vikings should extend this offseason

Free agency is just a few weeks away, and ESPN has our favorite squad focusing on the cornerback position when the signing frenzy gets started.

We’ll try to get some more stories up at some point during the afternoon and/or evening today. In the meantime, jump into any sort of discussions you’d like, folks!

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: