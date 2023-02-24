Vikings add three new coaches to staff

So far this offseason, the Minnesota Vikings have had a number of departures from their coaching staff, but on Friday they announced several additions to Kevin O’Connell’s crew.

There are three new coaches, to be exact. Here’s who they are:

Grant Udinski is now the team’s assistant quarterback coach, replacing Jerrod Johnson, who took the QB coach job with the Houston Texans. Udinski was previously an assistant head coach.

Mike Sivaro, who spent last season as the Carolina Panthers’ linebackers coach, will take Greg Manusky’s old position as the Vikings’ inside linebackers coach.

Lucas Bennett is now the Vikings’ defensive quality control coach. Bennett was a part of Brian Flores’ staff with the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021.

I’ll be honest. . .I don’t know the first thing about any of these guys or their bodies of work other than the limited things that I’ve found through the Google machine. Hopefully they’ll prove themselves worthy of the positions that they’ve been hired to fill this coming season (and beyond).

Congratulations to the newest members of the Vikings’ coaching staff!