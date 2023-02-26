Should I Stay Or Should Go: Dalvin Tomlinson

On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - It has been another interesting week for your Minnesota Vikings. We found out during the week that defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and the Vikings agreed to extend the date that his contract is to be voided to March 15, the start of the new league year. Why would they do that? Is it because there is a mutual interest to continue their relationship? Could it be a possible money-saving move? Is it worth it?

This week, Dave and Darren will look at the state of the wide receivers’ room. Justin Jefferson is on the verge of getting the biggest wide receiver extension in NFL history, but does he have a WR2 opposite him? Adam Thielen has played that role, but he seems to be getting older and a lot more expensive. Will he be cut? Will they hope to keep him on a pay reduction? What about KJ Osborn stepping up into that role? Could it be a free agent or draft pick?

The Vikings lost a one-time owner in Red McCombs this last week. No matter what you think of Red, we wish him to rest in peace. Also, the team is working to fill coaching vacancies opened by previous coaches getting promotions to other teams. What will be ahead of these guys?

All these questions and more as Darren and Dave will get into these themes on today’s 2OB.

