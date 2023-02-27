 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 27 February 2023

Happy Monday!

By Chris_Martens
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC at NFC Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday! I hope the weekend was good to you.

Since Our Last Open Thread...

2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v1.0 (pre-Combine)

Should I Stay Or Should Go: Dalvin Tomlinson

Vikings Drafttek Mock from 022323

Other Vikings Articles...

7 free-agent safeties the Vikings could sign in 2023

A Vikings fan’s guide to understanding the NFL Scouting Combine

