Vikings Happy Hour: Minnesota Vikings 7-Round mock draft Pre-Combine Edition

7-Round Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft: Pre-Combine Edition

Looking for a podcast that covers all things Minnesota Vikings? Look no further than Vikings Happy Hour!

In this episode, the team takes on a pre-combine mock draft using Pro Football Focus’s mock draft simulator, and the results are in: an A+ grade!!!

Whether you’re a die-hard Vikings fan or just looking to stay up-to-date on the latest in NFL draft analysis, this podcast is the perfect way to stay in the loop. Tune in now and get ready to be a part of the action!

Enjoy the show and SKOL! Grab your delicious Lake Monster beer and enjoy the show. When it’s over, remember to shop and order your own incredible custom pieces of wood art.

Make sure that you use That’s Bad Ass Wood Art’s promo code CTPocket for 20% off any one item! Enjoy the show and SKOL! Fan with us!

The regulars: Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8), Ryan Ortega (@sportsguyry), and Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85), are enjoying another Lake Monster Brew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket and the show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.