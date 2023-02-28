Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 28 February 2023

The NFL Combine starts on February 27th.
Only 223 out of 324 combine invites in 2022 were drafted.
Since our last Open Thread ...
A one-year extension for Kirk Cousins seems unlikely
Should the Vikings trade for Jalen Ramsey?
Yore Mock
As usual, we need to make cap space and sign some free agents before the mock. There are not too many ways to skin the cat to get under the cap. Thielen and Harry are fan favorites whom the majority want to keep provided they take a hefty pay cut. Nice.
Many fans want to extend Cousins as long as it is for a “reasonable” amount which translates to NOT 40M per year (market rate) and more like 35M per year. Very nice.
I am personally not a fan of asking for pay cuts or paying below market but I know it does get done by the teams. Thus, I will incorporate some of the preferences of the majority of the fans.
...
Cap Space: ($24,424,174)
Trade Z. Smith to Browns for 3.37: Saves $12,156,861
Trade Cook and 5.41 to Dolphins for 3.21: Saves $5,898,727
...
Cut Kendricks: Saves $9,500,000
Cut Hicks: Saves $5,000,000
Cut Ham: Saves $3,050,000
Cut Reed: Saves $2,500,000
...
Restructure Thielen: Base+bonuses down to $7,017,647: Saves $6,400,000
if cut, cap saving would be $6,417,647
Restructure H. Smith: Base+bonuses down to $7,700,000: Saves $7,500,000
if cut, cap saving would be $7,468,234
* these two restructures remove the remaining years which makes me think they would refuse
...
Restructure O’Neill: 8M of salary: Saves $6,000,000
Cap Space: $33,463,767
...
Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M: Saves $5,000,000
Extend Hunter 4 yr 88M: Costs $5,000,000
Extend Tomlinson 3 yr 42M: Costs $0
Cap Space: $33,463,767
...
Extend Jefferson 4 yr 130M: Costs $7,000,000
Extend Shelley 2 yr 8.5M: Costs $1,710,000
Extend DePaola 2 yr 2.875M: Costs $545,000
Extend Schlottmann 2 yr 4.5M: Costs $710,000
...
Sign LB Drue Tranquill (26.5 years old) 3 yr 25.5M: Costs $2,210,000
Sign EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (27.8 years old) 3 yr 18M: Costs $2,210,000
Sign CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (25.1 years old) 2 yr 8M: Costs $1,210,000
...
Remaining Cap Space: $17,868,767
2024 Cap Space: $62,548,680
...
2024 Cap hits
Jefferson $30,000,000
Hunter: $25,000,000
O’Neill: $21,689,111
Hockenson: $14,671,000
Tomlinson: $14,500,000
Tranquill: $9,920,000
Phillips: $9,920,000
Okoronkwo: $6,920,000
Bunting: $4,920,000
Shelley: $4,420,000
Darrisaw: $4,246,501
...
Dead Cap hits
Cousins: 12.5M
H Smith: $7,831,766
Thielen: $7,000,000
2024 Free Agents
Cleveland
Wonnum
Dantzler
Osborn
Mundt
Lynch
Metellus
Dye
Blacklock
Reagor
Tonga (RFA)
Brandel (RFA)
There would still be plenty of cap space next year to re-sign the wonder boy and some others.
TRADES
Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins
Sent: Dalvin Cook; Round 5 Pick 41
Received: Round 3 Pick 21
...
Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent: EDGE Za’Darius Smith
Received: Round 4 Pick 5
...
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 3 Pick 10; Round 5 Pick 32
...
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 2 Pick 2
Received: Round 2 Pick 7; Round 5 Pick 7
...
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 3 Pick 10; Round 5 Pick 7
Received: Round 3 Pick 2
...
Trade Partner: New York Giants
Sent: Round 3 Pick 21
Received: Round 3 Pick 26; Round 5 Pick 26
...
Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers
Sent: Round 3 Pick 26
Received: Round 3 Pick 36; Round 5 Pick 21; Round 6 Pick 39
...
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Round 4 Pick 17
Received: Round 4 Pick 25; Round 6 Pick 25
...
38: R2 P7 EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State 6’4.6 280
65: R3 P2 DL Mazi Smith - Michigan 6’3 337 33 6/8” arms
87: R3 P24 C Steve Avila - TCU 6’3.1 332 32 5/8” arms
99: R3 P36 WR Nathaniel Tank Dell - Houston 5’8.3” 163
107: R4 P5 TE Tucker Kraft - South Dakota St 6’5 255 32 6/8” arms
127: R4 P25 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.5” 308 33” arms
157: R5 P21 LB Ivan Pace Jr. - Cincinnati 5’10.2” 231 30 3/4” arms
160: R5 P24 QB Clayton Tune - Houston 6’2.3” 216 31 1/2” arms
162: R5 P26 CB Terell Smith - Minnesota 6’0.4” 207 32 3/4” arms
168: R5 P32 S Ronnie Hickman - Ohio State 6’0.6” 209 32 1/2” arms
202: R6 P25 RB Deuce Vaughn - Kansas State 5’6” 176
216: R6 P39 WR Andrei Iosivas - Princeton 6’2.7” 212 31 5/8” arms
