Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 28 February 2023

The NFL Combine starts on February 27th.

Only 223 out of 324 combine invites in 2022 were drafted.

A one-year extension for Kirk Cousins seems unlikely

Should the Vikings trade for Jalen Ramsey?

Yore Mock

As usual, we need to make cap space and sign some free agents before the mock. There are not too many ways to skin the cat to get under the cap. Thielen and Harry are fan favorites whom the majority want to keep provided they take a hefty pay cut. Nice.

Many fans want to extend Cousins as long as it is for a “reasonable” amount which translates to NOT 40M per year (market rate) and more like 35M per year. Very nice.

I am personally not a fan of asking for pay cuts or paying below market but I know it does get done by the teams. Thus, I will incorporate some of the preferences of the majority of the fans.

Cap Space: ($24,424,174)

Trade Z. Smith to Browns for 3.37: Saves $12,156,861

Trade Cook and 5.41 to Dolphins for 3.21: Saves $5,898,727

Cut Kendricks: Saves $9,500,000

Cut Hicks: Saves $5,000,000

Cut Ham: Saves $3,050,000

Cut Reed: Saves $2,500,000

Restructure Thielen: Base+bonuses down to $7,017,647: Saves $6,400,000

if cut, cap saving would be $6,417,647

Restructure H. Smith: Base+bonuses down to $7,700,000: Saves $7,500,000

if cut, cap saving would be $7,468,234

* these two restructures remove the remaining years which makes me think they would refuse

Restructure O’Neill: 8M of salary: Saves $6,000,000

Cap Space: $33,463,767

Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M: Saves $5,000,000

Extend Hunter 4 yr 88M: Costs $5,000,000

Extend Tomlinson 3 yr 42M: Costs $0

Cap Space: $33,463,767

Extend Jefferson 4 yr 130M: Costs $7,000,000

Extend Shelley 2 yr 8.5M: Costs $1,710,000

Extend DePaola 2 yr 2.875M: Costs $545,000

Extend Schlottmann 2 yr 4.5M: Costs $710,000

Sign LB Drue Tranquill (26.5 years old) 3 yr 25.5M: Costs $2,210,000

Sign EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (27.8 years old) 3 yr 18M: Costs $2,210,000

Sign CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (25.1 years old) 2 yr 8M: Costs $1,210,000

Remaining Cap Space: $17,868,767

2024 Cap Space: $62,548,680

2024 Cap hits

Jefferson $30,000,000

Hunter: $25,000,000

O’Neill: $21,689,111

Hockenson: $14,671,000

Tomlinson: $14,500,000

Tranquill: $9,920,000

Phillips: $9,920,000

Okoronkwo: $6,920,000

Bunting: $4,920,000

Shelley: $4,420,000

Darrisaw: $4,246,501

Dead Cap hits

Cousins: 12.5M

H Smith: $7,831,766

Thielen: $7,000,000

2024 Free Agents

Cleveland

Wonnum

Dantzler

Osborn

Mundt

Lynch

Metellus

Dye

Blacklock

Reagor

Tonga (RFA)

Brandel (RFA)

There would still be plenty of cap space next year to re-sign the wonder boy and some others.

TRADES

Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins

Sent: Dalvin Cook; Round 5 Pick 41

Received: Round 3 Pick 21

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: EDGE Za’Darius Smith

Received: Round 4 Pick 5

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 3 Pick 10; Round 5 Pick 32

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 2 Pick 2

Received: Round 2 Pick 7; Round 5 Pick 7

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 3 Pick 10; Round 5 Pick 7

Received: Round 3 Pick 2

Trade Partner: New York Giants

Sent: Round 3 Pick 21

Received: Round 3 Pick 26; Round 5 Pick 26

Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Round 3 Pick 26

Received: Round 3 Pick 36; Round 5 Pick 21; Round 6 Pick 39

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent: Round 4 Pick 17

Received: Round 4 Pick 25; Round 6 Pick 25

38: R2 P7 EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State 6’4.6 280

65: R3 P2 DL Mazi Smith - Michigan 6’3 337 33 6/8” arms

87: R3 P24 C Steve Avila - TCU 6’3.1 332 32 5/8” arms

99: R3 P36 WR Nathaniel Tank Dell - Houston 5’8.3” 163

107: R4 P5 TE Tucker Kraft - South Dakota St 6’5 255 32 6/8” arms

127: R4 P25 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.5” 308 33” arms

157: R5 P21 LB Ivan Pace Jr. - Cincinnati 5’10.2” 231 30 3/4” arms

160: R5 P24 QB Clayton Tune - Houston 6’2.3” 216 31 1/2” arms

162: R5 P26 CB Terell Smith - Minnesota 6’0.4” 207 32 3/4” arms

168: R5 P32 S Ronnie Hickman - Ohio State 6’0.6” 209 32 1/2” arms

202: R6 P25 RB Deuce Vaughn - Kansas State 5’6” 176

216: R6 P39 WR Andrei Iosivas - Princeton 6’2.7” 212 31 5/8” arms

