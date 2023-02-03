Vikings officially request to interview Ejiro Evero for defensive coordinator position

The Minnesota Vikings have requested an opportunity to talk to another defensive coordinator candidate, but at this point nobody’s sure whether or not it will actually happen.

According to numerous sources, including our friends at Mile High Report, the Vikings have requested to speak to Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero about their defensive coordinator vacancy.

It’s important to note that, because this would be a lateral move and Evero is still under contract to the Broncos, Denver can block him from talking to the Vikings about the job. They did just that earlier this offseason, preventing Evero from speaking to the Atlanta Falcons about their vacancy at that spot. However, that was before the Broncos hired noted douchebag Sean Payton to be their head coach, and they have since interviewed Brian Flores (who has also been interviewed by the Vikings) for that position.

Evero is a candidate for the head coaching jobs in Arizona (as is Flores) and Indianapolis. The Broncos couldn’t prevent him from interviewing for those jobs because they are promotions from his current position.

It seems like the Broncos might be hedging their bets a bit. Evero is a hot candidate that would be pursued by multiple teams if he were to become available, so they might want to keep him around. Interviewing Flores, however, shows that they think he might end up with one of the two head coaching jobs mentioned earlier.

Evero did a pretty good job with a Denver defense that was undermanned most weeks and was saddled with the burden of backing up the lowest-scoring offense in the National Football League. His ability to do more with less would make him an intriguing candidate, given that the Vikings are likely facing a lot of turnover on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

We’ll see if anything comes of the Vikings asking to interview Ejiro Evero. Hopefully, they’ll get an opportunity to at least get him into the building.