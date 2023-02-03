Sean Desai withdraws from consideration for Vikings’ DC position

While the Minnesota Vikings are still trying to add names to their search for their next defensive coordinator, one of the men they have already interviewed has decided to drop out of the running for the job.

Sean Desai, who the Vikings interviewed a couple of weeks ago, has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position.

Desai was the second person to interview for the opportunity to succeed Ed Donatell, following then-Saints defensive assistant Ryan Nielsen. Nielsen has since been hired by the Atlanta Falcons as their defensive coordinator.

With Desai dropping out of the running, there are now two. . .and possibly three. . .names on the Vikings’ ist for the defensive coordinator job. They are current Vikings’ defensive assistant Mike Pettine and current Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive assistant Brian Flores. The team has requested an opportunity to interview current Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, but the Broncos can choose to not let him interview and could still be interested in retaining him to be a part of Sean Payton’s new staff.

The Broncos have already interviewed Flores for the position and have also requested to interview Desai. Maybe Payton just wants to copy everything that the Vikings are doing.

With the end of the season a little more than a week away, hopefully something is getting ready to break regarding the Vikings’ defensive coordinator search. When it does, we’ll bring you the news as soon as we’re able.