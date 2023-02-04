Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4-5 February 2023

It’s Saturday! The Senior Bowl is today at 2:30PM EST on the NFL Network. Many of the scouts, coaches, and GMs and have left but the game must go on. Who is going to be the MVP? never forget. Kellen Mond was the 2021 Senior Bowl.

...

Here are some sites with their winners from the Senior Bowl practices ...

https://www.nfl.com/news/2023-senior-bowl-daniel-jeremiah-s-top-10-nfl-draft-winners-from-week-of-practic

Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech

Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

For comparison, here are DJ’s winners from last year’s Senior Bowl practices

...

https://www.the33rdteam.com/category/nfl-draft/money-makers-2023-senior-bowls-biggest-practice-winners/

Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin

Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama

O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida

Darnell Wright, OL, Tennessee

...

https://www.si.com/college/georgiatech/football/keion-white-named-one-of-senior-bowls-biggest-winners

A great week of Senior Bowl practice has left many around the NFL thinking that Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White is going to be a first-round pick in April’s draft.

Here’s the complete list of Senior Bowl practice players of the week:

Overall player of the week: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (American team)

American team

QB: Max Duggan, TCU

RB: Eric Gray, Oklahoma

WR: Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

TE: Cam Latu, Alabama

OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee

DL: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

LB: Dee Winters, TCU

CB: Darius Rush, South Carolina

SAF: Jammie Robinson, Florida State

ST: Alex Ward (SN), Central Florida

...

National team

QB: Jake Haener, Fresno State

RB: Chase Brown, Illinois

WR: Jayden Reed, Michigan State

TE: Payne Durham, Purdue

OL: Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

DL: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

LB: Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

CB: Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

SAF: J.J. Skinner, Boise State

ST: Bryce Barringer (P), Michigan State

There are a lot of practice recaps out there if you carry to google them but remember ...

YORE MOCK

TRADES

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Daniele Hunter

Received: Round 1 Pick 30, Round 4 Pick 20

...

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 1 Pick 30, Round 5 Pick 41

Received: Round 2 Pick 7, Round 4 Pick 7, Round 5 Pick 7

...

Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints

Sent: Round 2 Pick 7

Received: Round 2 Pick 9, Round 6 Pick 13, Round 7 Pick 10

...

Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins

Sent: Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 6 Pick 1, Future Round 6 Pick

...

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 6 Pick 1

Received: Round 6 Pick 10, Round 7 Pick 40

...

23: R1 P23 EDGE Lukas Van Ness - Iowa 6-5 269

40: R2 P9 C John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota 6-3.3 306

87: R3 P24 S Sydney Brown - Illinois 5-10 213

109: R4 P7 QB Jaren Hall - BYU 6-0 211

119: R4 P17 DL Keeanu Benton - Wisconsin 6-3.4 312

122: R4 P20 LB Daiyan Henley - Washington St 6-0 230

143: R5 P7 CB Riley Moss - Iowa 6-0 192

160: R5 P24 WR Andrei Iosivas - Princeton 6-2.7 212

187: R6 P10 CB Darius Rush - South Carolina 6-1.5” 196

190: R6 P13 G McClendon Curtis - Chattanooga 6-5.6 331

229: R7 P10 DL Brodric Martin - Western Kentucky 6-4.5 337

259: R7 P40 RB Tavion Thomas - Utah 6-1.4 247

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: