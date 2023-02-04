Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4-5 February 2023

It’s Saturday! The Senior Bowl is today at 2:30PM EST on the NFL Network. Many of the scouts, coaches, and GMs and have left but the game must go on. Who is going to be the MVP? never forget. Kellen Mond was the 2021 Senior Bowl.
Since our last Open Thread ...
Kirk Cousins finds the perfect receiver
Chris posted a request from Justin Jefferson for us to vote for him in the Pro Bowl Games Best Catch competition
Vikings officially request to interview Ejiro Evero for defensive coordinator position
Sean Desai withdraws from consideration for Vikings’ DC position
...
Here are some sites with their winners from the Senior Bowl practices ...
https://www.nfl.com/news/2023-senior-bowl-daniel-jeremiah-s-top-10-nfl-draft-winners-from-week-of-practic
Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State
John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati
Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
For comparison, here are DJ’s winners from last year’s Senior Bowl practices
...
https://www.the33rdteam.com/category/nfl-draft/money-makers-2023-senior-bowls-biggest-practice-winners/
Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
Payne Durham, TE, Purdue
Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota
Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama
O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida
Darnell Wright, OL, Tennessee
...
https://www.si.com/college/georgiatech/football/keion-white-named-one-of-senior-bowls-biggest-winners
A great week of Senior Bowl practice has left many around the NFL thinking that Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White is going to be a first-round pick in April’s draft.
Here’s the complete list of Senior Bowl practice players of the week:
Overall player of the week: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (American team)
American team
QB: Max Duggan, TCU
RB: Eric Gray, Oklahoma
WR: Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
TE: Cam Latu, Alabama
OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee
DL: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
LB: Dee Winters, TCU
CB: Darius Rush, South Carolina
SAF: Jammie Robinson, Florida State
ST: Alex Ward (SN), Central Florida
...
National team
QB: Jake Haener, Fresno State
RB: Chase Brown, Illinois
WR: Jayden Reed, Michigan State
TE: Payne Durham, Purdue
OL: Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
DL: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
LB: Ivan Pace, Cincinnati
CB: Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
SAF: J.J. Skinner, Boise State
ST: Bryce Barringer (P), Michigan State
There are a lot of practice recaps out there if you carry to google them but remember ...
YORE MOCK
TRADES
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Daniele Hunter
Received: Round 1 Pick 30, Round 4 Pick 20
...
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 1 Pick 30, Round 5 Pick 41
Received: Round 2 Pick 7, Round 4 Pick 7, Round 5 Pick 7
...
Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints
Sent: Round 2 Pick 7
Received: Round 2 Pick 9, Round 6 Pick 13, Round 7 Pick 10
...
Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 6 Pick 1, Future Round 6 Pick
...
Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent: Round 6 Pick 1
Received: Round 6 Pick 10, Round 7 Pick 40
...
23: R1 P23 EDGE Lukas Van Ness - Iowa 6-5 269
40: R2 P9 C John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota 6-3.3 306
87: R3 P24 S Sydney Brown - Illinois 5-10 213
109: R4 P7 QB Jaren Hall - BYU 6-0 211
119: R4 P17 DL Keeanu Benton - Wisconsin 6-3.4 312
122: R4 P20 LB Daiyan Henley - Washington St 6-0 230
143: R5 P7 CB Riley Moss - Iowa 6-0 192
160: R5 P24 WR Andrei Iosivas - Princeton 6-2.7 212
187: R6 P10 CB Darius Rush - South Carolina 6-1.5” 196
190: R6 P13 G McClendon Curtis - Chattanooga 6-5.6 331
229: R7 P10 DL Brodric Martin - Western Kentucky 6-4.5 337
259: R7 P40 RB Tavion Thomas - Utah 6-1.4 247
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...