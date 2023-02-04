Report: Broncos release Ejiro Evero from his contract

Yesterday, we passed along the news that the Minnesota Vikings had requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator position. At the time, it was unknown whether or not that request would be granted because the Broncos could block the move if they wanted to.

Apparently, they don’t want to.

Ejiro Evero is gone. Per source, Broncos are releasing him from contract. (1st by @RapSheet). While Broncos like Evero and hoped to retain him he wanted fresh start elsewhere. All signs point to Evero as Vikes DC. Broncos to interview Sean Desai, Brian Flores for DC. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 4, 2023

Broncos beat reporter Mike Klis, citing a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, is reporting that the Broncos are releasing Evero from his contract, meaning that he’s available for anyone that might want to bring him in for an interview and make him their new defensive coordinator.

Despite having Evero under contract, new Broncos head coach and noted jerk Sean Payton has been interviewing coaches for the defensive coordinator position on his new staff, including Brian Flores and Sean Desai, both of whom the Vikings had expressed an interest in. Earlier in the offseason, before the Payton hire, the Broncos had denied Evero permission to interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their DC job. That spot eventually went to Ryan Nielsen, who the Vikings had also interviewed.

Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that Evero is the Vikings’ top choice, though Flores is still “in the mix.” The two sides are looking to schedule a time for an interview, though now that Evero has been released from his Broncos contract, we should probably expect it to happen here soon.

We’re keeping up on all the developments in the Vikings’ defensive coordinator search, and as more news comes across we will do our best to get it to you as quickly as possible.