2023 Pro Bowl Games: How to watch and discussion thread

The first-ever Pro Bowl Games will conclude today in Lost Wages, Nevada, and people seem to be enjoying the more skill-based approach this year’s event is taking compared to what the actual Pro Bowl itself had turned into over the past few seasons.

A couple of Minnesota Vikings will feature prominently in today’s events, as Justin Jefferson will take part in the finale of the “Best Catch” competition, while long snapper Andrew DePaola will team with Jason Myers of the Seahawks and Tress Way of the Commanders in the “Kick-Tac-Toe” competition. Today will also feature the “Gridiron Gauntlet” and “Move the Chains” events, but no members of the Vikings are participating in those.

All of these things are leading up to the main event, that being a series of flag football games between the AFC and the NFC. The conference that wins the different skills competitions will have points added to their team’s score.

The Pro Bowl Games will be shown on ESPN, and if you’re going to be watching you can hang out here and talk about that, what you think of the new format, or the performance of the Vikings’ players in this year’s event.

Enjoy the Games, everyone!