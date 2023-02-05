Vikings’ Running Backs & The DC search

On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - The Minnesota Vikings keep moving forward and their off-season plans. The search for a new defensive coordinator continues and will have updates on that, Viking scouts and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. We’re down in Mobile scouting the Senior Bowl and getting close-up looks at players that possibly might wear purple next year. They also had some scouts over at the East-West Shrine Game. We’ll look at some of those players as well.

First, we’re going to start by looking at the Vikings’ running back room. Dalvin Cook, will he or will he not be back for 2023? Yes, he is under contract, but releasing him could free up a significant amount of cap space. We have Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu backing him up, but will the Vikings need to look elsewhere either in free agency or the draft to fill out that room so they are ready for 2023? How will Kevin O’Connell use the running backs when he obviously favors the pass? All good questions and we’ll get into it.

We have a new candidate in the pool for the defensive coordinator and we lost another. Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was released from his contract late this week since Sean Payton has taken over as the new Broncos head coach. He has instantly moved to the top of the Vikings’ list. He has worked with both Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah before and figures to be a great fit into the culture if he is hired, his background is quite impressive. Sean Desai has bowed out because of that interest in hiring Evero.

*** This episode was recorded prior to the news by Tom Pelissero that Ejiro Evero is taking the job as the next defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. [Sigh]

We’re going to look at some of the young talents that played this week at the Senior Bowl and at the East-West Shrine Game to see if any of those players might make the Vikings’ squad. Would you be interested in some of them? We have a history of selecting players at one of the two games, and Darren will take his deep thoughts on the subject and share it with you.

Darren and Dave will get into these themes and more on today’s 2OB.

Theme #1: Running backs

Theme #2: The Vikings' defensive coordinator search continues

Theme #3: The Vikings - the Senior Bowl & East-West Shrine Bowl

