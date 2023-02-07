Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 7 February 2023

As we gear up for the Super Bowl, we also can look forward to the moves the team must make to get under the cap and even create cap space. There are a lot of good ideas already offered here and there is not one way to skin this cat. It really is going to be interesting.

Since our last Open Thread ...

Vikings to hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator

Jared Allen still chasing competitive curling dreams

Texans interview Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson

Other Vikings news ....

Tomlinson, Peterson, Bradbury, Mattison Highlight Vikings’ 2023 Free Agents

Minnesota Vikings Offseason Preview 2023: Free Agents, Cut Candidates, and Team Needs

Brain Flores Defensive Philosophy posts ...

Breaking down Brian Flores’ defensive philosophy and what it could mean for the Steelers

“Blitzing is Part Of What The Steelers Do”

Working with Bill O’Brien helped inspire Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and his defensive philosophy

YORE MOCK

TRADES

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Daniele Hunter

Received: Round 1 Pick 30, Round 4 Pick 31

Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 26, Round 4 Pick 27

Trade Partner: Chicago Bears

Sent: Round 1 Pick 30

Received: Round 2 Pick 22, Round 3 Pick 1, Round 5 Pick 1

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 3 Pick 1

Received: Round 3 Pick 7, Round 6 Pick 27

Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins

Sent: Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 6 Pick 1, Future Round 6 Pick

26: R1 P26 CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois 6’0” 180

53: R2 P22 DL Keion White - Georgia Tech 6’4.6” 280

70: R3 P7 G Emil Ekiyor Jr. - Alabama 6’2.2” 317

87: R3 P24 EDGE Daiyan Henley - Washington State 6’0” 230

119: R4 P17 EDGE Will McDonald IV - Iowa State 6’3.4” 241

129: R4 P27 RB Sean Tucker - Syracuse 5’10 205

133: R4 P31 S Ji’Ayir Brown - Penn State 5’11” 208

137: R5 P1 WR Michael Wilson - Stanford 6’1.5” 216

160: R5 P24 OT Tyler Steen - Alabama 6’5.4” 325

177: R5 P41 CB Anthony Johnson - Virginia 6’1.1” 207

178: R6 P1 EDGE DeMarvion Overshown - Texas 6’2.3 220

204: R6 P27 WR Andrei Iosivas - Princeton 6’2.7” 212

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: