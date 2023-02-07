Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 7 February 2023

As we gear up for the Super Bowl, we also can look forward to the moves the team must make to get under the cap and even create cap space. There are a lot of good ideas already offered here and there is not one way to skin this cat. It really is going to be interesting.
Since our last Open Thread ...
Vikings to hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator
Jared Allen still chasing competitive curling dreams
Texans interview Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson
Other Vikings news ....
Tomlinson, Peterson, Bradbury, Mattison Highlight Vikings’ 2023 Free Agents
Minnesota Vikings Offseason Preview 2023: Free Agents, Cut Candidates, and Team Needs
Brain Flores Defensive Philosophy posts ...
Breaking down Brian Flores’ defensive philosophy and what it could mean for the Steelers
“Blitzing is Part Of What The Steelers Do”
Working with Bill O’Brien helped inspire Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and his defensive philosophy
YORE MOCK
TRADES
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Daniele Hunter
Received: Round 1 Pick 30, Round 4 Pick 31
...
Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 1 Pick 26, Round 4 Pick 27
...
Trade Partner: Chicago Bears
Sent: Round 1 Pick 30
Received: Round 2 Pick 22, Round 3 Pick 1, Round 5 Pick 1
...
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 3 Pick 1
Received: Round 3 Pick 7, Round 6 Pick 27
...
Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 6 Pick 1, Future Round 6 Pick
...
26: R1 P26 CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois 6’0” 180
53: R2 P22 DL Keion White - Georgia Tech 6’4.6” 280
70: R3 P7 G Emil Ekiyor Jr. - Alabama 6’2.2” 317
87: R3 P24 EDGE Daiyan Henley - Washington State 6’0” 230
119: R4 P17 EDGE Will McDonald IV - Iowa State 6’3.4” 241
129: R4 P27 RB Sean Tucker - Syracuse 5’10 205
133: R4 P31 S Ji’Ayir Brown - Penn State 5’11” 208
137: R5 P1 WR Michael Wilson - Stanford 6’1.5” 216
160: R5 P24 OT Tyler Steen - Alabama 6’5.4” 325
177: R5 P41 CB Anthony Johnson - Virginia 6’1.1” 207
178: R6 P1 EDGE DeMarvion Overshown - Texas 6’2.3 220
204: R6 P27 WR Andrei Iosivas - Princeton 6’2.7” 212
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...