Vikings win over Bills named NFL Game of the Year

In a season filled with memorable comeback victories for the Minnesota Vikings, one of those wins was named the best game in the National Football League for 2022.

The Vikings’ victory over the Buffalo Bills was given the title of Game of the year by the gang at Fox Sports.

The victory over the Bills contained a lot of twists and turns, including the Vikings coming back from being down 17 points late in the third quarter, the greatest catch of all time from Justin Jefferson, an improbable touchdown from the Vikings after getting denied at the goal line, and overtime after a clutch drive from Josh Allen. When the dust settled and the smoke cleared, the Vikings went home from Orchard Park with a 33-30 overtime win.

The other nominees for the award were the Week 2 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens and the Week 11 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

We’re going to remember the Vikings’ win over the Bills for quite a while, as we’ll remember a lot of moments from this past season for the purple. Do you think this was the NFL game of the year? Was it even the best game of the Vikings’ 2022 season?