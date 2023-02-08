 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 8 February 2023

And the week is halfway over

Anyone else still riding the high of the Brian Flores hire? It’s been a good week.

Since our last open thread...

NFL sets fifth year option amounts

Vikings win over Bills named NFL Game of the Year

Other interesting Vikings articles...

3 players the Miami Dolphins could send to Brian Flores in Minnesota

Rick Spielman Caused a Delay on Vikings DC Search

