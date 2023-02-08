Lewis Cine appears to be making great progress in rehab

Lewis Cine saw his rookie season for the Minnesota Vikings cut short after just four games thanks to a nasty broken leg he suffered in the game against New Orleans in London. While some have been quick to label him a bust after those four games. . .which is preposterous. . .it appears that he’s progressing toward getting back on the field and making an impact in 2023.

Cine shared a series of videos on Twitter the other day, showing him performing various tasks in conjunction with his rehab from the compound fracture he suffered.

In his short time with the Vikings, Cine was primarily a special teamer, which did come as a bit of a disappointment. After all, the purple made him the first draft choice of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era and likely expected more out of him than they received. However, you can’t predict injuries and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Cine make a much more significant impact on the Vikings’ defense in 2023.

Cine seems like the sort of player that Brian Flores could do a great deal with. Flores likes to blitz his safeties and Cine has the sort of athletic ability to make him a real force if he’s used that way. We’ll have to see how his rehab progresses, but it certainly seems like he’s doing everything possible to be available for the start of Training Camp and a big sophomore season for the Minnesota defense.

Here’s hoping that Lewis Cine’s rehab continues trending in a positive direction. With the defensive side of the ball looking at a complete overhaul in 2023, it would be awesome if Cine could be one of the players this team builds around going forward.