Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 9 February 2023

Three more days until the Super Bowl. I have still not decided who I like. Mahomes is tough to bet against and since he became the starter, they have only lost three games by more than one score. One other loss was an end of season game when he did not play. On the other hand, the Eagles offensive line is awesome. They could really be able to run the ball and control the clock. My bias is leaning towards Mahomes but maybe my head should tell me to take the Eagles.
Since our last Open Thread ...
Lewis Cine appears to be making great progress in rehab which is fantastic news.
Vikings Reacts Survey: Grade the Brian Flores hire (obvious easy A)
Other Vikings news ...
Report: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Unlikely to Accept Pay Cut
Cornerbacks the Vikings Could Target This Offseason For Brian Flores’ Defense
Free Agency stuff ...
100 Top NFL Free Agents 2023: Lamar Jackson, Jessie Bates, and Tony Pollard Sit Atop Their Positions
2023 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Top 100 players set to enter free agency
Top NFL free agents of 2023: From 1-250, led by Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley
6 NFL Teams Potentially Hit Hardest in 2023 Free Agency
NFL Combine Invites
2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position
YORE MOCK
TRADES
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Daniele Hunter
Received: Round 1 Pick 30, Round 4 Pick 31
Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 6 Pick 1, Future Round 6 Pick
Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 1 Pick 26; Round 4 Pick 27
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 1 Pick 30; Round 3 Pick 24
Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 3 Pick 10; Round 6 Pick 30
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 4 Pick 17
Received: Round 2 Pick 7; Round 4 Pick 7; Round 5 Pick 10
Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent: Round 6 Pick 1
Received: Round 6 Pick 7; Round 7 Pick 40
26: R1 P26 CB Kelee Ringo - Georgia 6’2” 210
38: R2 P7 EDGE Nolan Smith - Georgia 6’3” 235
73: R3 P10 LB Noah Sewell - Oregon 6’2” 253
109: R4 P7 RB Zach Charbonnet - UCLA 6’1” 220
129: R4 P27 OT Tyler Steen - Alabama 6’5.4” 325
133: R4 P31 G Emil Ekiyor Jr. - Alabama 6’2.2” 317
146: R5 P10 QB Jaren Hall - BYU 6’0” 211
160: R5 P24 DE Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern 6’1.5” 284
177: R5 P41 WR Puka Nacua - BYU 6’1.2” 206
184: R6 P7 S Trey Dean III - Florida 6’2.5” 211
207: R6 P30 TE Cameron Latu - Alabama 6’4.2” 248
259: R7 P40 C Juice Scruggs - Penn State 6’2.6” 308
