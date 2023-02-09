Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 9 February 2023

Three more days until the Super Bowl. I have still not decided who I like. Mahomes is tough to bet against and since he became the starter, they have only lost three games by more than one score. One other loss was an end of season game when he did not play. On the other hand, the Eagles offensive line is awesome. They could really be able to run the ball and control the clock. My bias is leaning towards Mahomes but maybe my head should tell me to take the Eagles.

YORE MOCK

TRADES

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Daniele Hunter

Received: Round 1 Pick 30, Round 4 Pick 31

...

Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins

Sent: Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 6 Pick 1, Future Round 6 Pick

...

Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 26; Round 4 Pick 27

...

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 1 Pick 30; Round 3 Pick 24

Received: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 3 Pick 10; Round 6 Pick 30

...

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 2 Pick 2; Round 4 Pick 17

Received: Round 2 Pick 7; Round 4 Pick 7; Round 5 Pick 10

...

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 6 Pick 1

Received: Round 6 Pick 7; Round 7 Pick 40

...

26: R1 P26 CB Kelee Ringo - Georgia 6’2” 210

38: R2 P7 EDGE Nolan Smith - Georgia 6’3” 235

73: R3 P10 LB Noah Sewell - Oregon 6’2” 253

109: R4 P7 RB Zach Charbonnet - UCLA 6’1” 220

129: R4 P27 OT Tyler Steen - Alabama 6’5.4” 325

133: R4 P31 G Emil Ekiyor Jr. - Alabama 6’2.2” 317

146: R5 P10 QB Jaren Hall - BYU 6’0” 211

160: R5 P24 DE Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern 6’1.5” 284

177: R5 P41 WR Puka Nacua - BYU 6’1.2” 206

184: R6 P7 S Trey Dean III - Florida 6’2.5” 211

207: R6 P30 TE Cameron Latu - Alabama 6’4.2” 248

259: R7 P40 C Juice Scruggs - Penn State 6’2.6” 308

