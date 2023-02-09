NFL Honors: Start time, channel, streaming and more

Tonight, the National Football League will officially hand out their awards for the 2022 season at the annual NFL Honors ceremony. We’re expecting that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be named the Offensive Player of the Year for what he did this past season. In addition, the league will be announcing its Hall of Fame class for 2023, and we’re hoping that this is the year that Jared Allen will hear his name called.

We’re also expecting that those sort of things will be spoiled beforehand, but if you’d like to watch the ceremony anyway, here’s how you can do that.

Start Time: The NFL Honors show will start at 8:00 PM Central time this evening.

Channel: The NFL Honors ceremony will be shown on both NBC and the NFL Network.

Streaming: Peacock is your streaming service for the NFL Honors ceremony, and you’ll be able to view it through your local NBC affiliate on your streaming service of choice as well.

Awards: Here are the awards that will be given out this evening.

AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Next Gen Stats Best Moment of the Year powered by AWS

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Head & Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

We hope that you enjoy the show, and hopefully we’ll be celebrating Justin Jefferson and Jared Allen this evening.